The 8 best hybrid mattresses of 2022 for side sleepers, back pain, and all budgets

Traditional innerspring mattresses are popular because they allow airflow for cooling while offering durability and stability. The newer all-foam mattresses have a soft, supportive feel that contours to your body. If you want the benefits of both mattress styles, you might want a hybrid mattress.

Featuring individually wrapped coils (also called pocketed coils or springs) and foam, hybrid mattresses are relatively new but have exploded in popularity because of their outstanding balance of support, comfort, breathability, durability, and motion isolation. Plus, they can be compressed and shipped in a box to your front door.

I've tested more than 30 hybrid mattresses and interviewed several experts for this guide. Based on my rigorous testing and experiences sleeping on each bed for at least 14 nights, I've identified the best hybrid mattresses for various sleepers and budgets. Below, I outline how I tested the mattresses and answer mattress FAQs .

Best hybrid mattress overall: Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress, $1,1138.67 from Amazon

Best budget hybrid mattress: Allswell Supreme Hybrid Mattress, $999 from Allswell

Best hybrid mattress for side sleepers: Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress, $1,950 from Casper

Best latex hybrid mattress: Birch Natural Mattress by Helix, $1,449 from Birch

Best hybrid mattress for back sleepers: DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress, $1,199 from DreamCloud

Best cooling hybrid mattress: Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress, $1,596 from Tuft & Needle

Best hybrid mattress for heavy people: Big Fig Mattress, $1,499 from Big Fig

Best luxury hybrid mattress: Purple Hybrid Premier 3 Mattress, $2,699 from Purple

Best hybrid mattress overall

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress has great edge support and motion isolation. The mix of memory foam and pocket springs leads to an average firmness that makes it an outstanding solution for all sleeping styles.

Overview of the Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress

Category Product Information Best for All sleeping styles, hot sleepers, couples Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Construction Individually wrapped coils and four foam layers Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 5 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 7 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 7 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 7 Trial period/warranty 100 nights; 10 years Weight/thickness 115 pounds; 11 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping and returns White-glove delivery and old mattress removal Yes, $199 Showroom availability Yes , nationwide

Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress review

Pros: Average firmness works well for most sleepers, impressive edge support and motion isolation, great heat dissipation, made with CertiPUR-US certified foams by a B Corp-certified company

Cons: Heavy and hard to move

Before my job required sleeping on a new mattress every two weeks, the Leesa Sapira Hybrid was my main bed. I chose it because the average firmness provided pressure-point relief as I slept on my side yet was also comfortable on my stomach and back. It kept me from overheating even when the summer heat taxed our air conditioner. I remained loyal to the Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress because it helped soothe my chronic lower back pain even when I was exercising heavily and playing roller derby every week.

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid has four layers of CertiPUR-US certified foams, including a hole-punched breathable layer and a pressure-relieving memory foam layer. The responsive pocket springs lend stability and durability. They also give the mattress outstanding edge support and motion isolation. I barely notice when my wife or dog move around in the night.

If you experience recurring back pain, I recommend getting someone to help you set up this mattress since it's one of the heavier ones. I tested the king-size Leesa Hybrid, and it took me twice as long to set up than other mattresses. Even the queen is heavy at 115 pounds. You might consider splurging on the $199 white-glove delivery and mattress removal. Fortunately, the Leesa Sapira Hybrid was odor-free out of the box, virtually unheard of with beds-in-a-box.

Leesa donates a mattress to a family in need for every 10 it sells. Plus, it is B Corp-certified , meaning the company has demonstrated high social and environmental performance.

Read our full Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress review .

Best budget hybrid mattress

The Allswell Supreme Hybrid Mattress has a firmness that will appeal to most sleepers and the impressive edge support and motion isolation to keep couples comfortable.

Overview of the Allswell Supreme Hybrid Mattress

Category Product Information Best for All sleeping styles, cold sleepers, couples Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Construction Individually wrapped coils and three foam layers Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 5 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 7 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 3 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 7 Trial period/warranty 100 nights; 10 years Weight/thickness 96 pounds; 14 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping and returns White-glove delivery and old mattress removal Unavailable due to pandemic Showroom availability No

Allswell Supreme Hybrid Mattress review

Pros: The medium firmness appeals to all sleeping styles, great edge support and motion isolation, made using CertiPUR-US certified foams

Cons: No showroom availability, heavy, sleeps hot

Allswell is a Walmart brand that specializes in affordable bed and bath products. The Allswell Supreme is the brand's most expensive bed, but it's also the best. I've tested the original Allswell and the Luxe , and both are great options, but they don't have the targeted pressure point relief of the Supreme, which does a better job of contouring to your body.

The Allswell Supreme has three layers of CertiPUR-US certified foams (from top to bottom): a soft Euro top, graphite and copper gel-infused memory foam for heat dissipation, and pressure-relieving foam. The individually wrapped coil base is designed for motion isolation and breathability and features a reinforced edge for better edge support.

The mattress has great motion isolation and edge support, suggesting it would be optimal for couples. I also liked that the average firmness worked well for every position I slept in.

Unpacking and setting up the Allswell Supreme Hybrid Mattress was tougher than most. I worked up a sweat removing the plastic, flipping the mattress right side up, and getting it into position. Fortunately, there are two handles on each side to help move it around. The bed had an odor out of the box, but that went away quickly.

The Allswell Supreme Hybrid Mattress tends to trap heat, making sleeping on it uncomfortable at times. If you tend to overheat like me, you might consider adding a cooling mattress topper to the mattress. Or keep it as-is if you usually get cold at night.

Read our full review of the Allswell Supreme Hybrid Mattress .

Best hybrid mattress for side sleepers

The Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress is ideal for side sleepers looking for a plush-comfort bed with great heat dissipation.

Overview of the Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress

Category Product Information Best for Side sleepers, hot sleepers Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Construction Individually wrapped coils and four layers of foam Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 4 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 3 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 8 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 6 Trial period/warranty 100 nights; 10 years Weight/thickness 89 pounds; 12 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping and returns White-glove delivery and old mattress removal Yes, $199 Showroom availability Yes , nationwide

Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress review

Pros: The softness and pressure relief are terrific for side sleepers, impressive heat dissipation, good edge support, made with eco-friendly materials

Cons: May not be supportive enough for back or stomach sleepers, poor motion isolation, new bed smell is slow to dissipate

In our main mattress guide , the Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress is our pick for side sleepers and people looking for soft mattresses. Thanks to its plush feel, we also think it will serve petite and older individuals well.

Though you wouldn't be able to tell by feeling it, the cover of the Casper Nova is made of recycled plastic bottles. There are three layers of CertiPUR-US certified foams that help make the mattress breathable and offer targeted pressure relief around your hips and shoulders. A fourth, high-density foam layer forms a border around the supportive, breathable springs to provide edge support.

The edge support is excellent whether you're lying or sitting down on the side of the bed. And the focus on breathable materials translates to a cool feel that kept me from overheating at night.

While testing the mattress, I awoke refreshed each morning, despite engaging in strenuous workouts. I particularly appreciated how well the mattress cradled my body just right and relieved my pressure points. It's my favorite Casper mattress .

Setting up the Casper Nova was similar to other mattresses, though it unfolded upside down, adding the step of flipping the mattress. The initial odor was quite strong and took a few days to dissipate. The mattress is heavy and flops around, making it hard to move. Fortunately, it has handles sewn into all four corners.

While the softness is perfect for side sleepers, you may want to look elsewhere if you're a back or stomach sleeper since the Nova Hybrid may not be supportive enough. Also, this may not be the best choice if you share a bed with someone whose movement easily disturbs your sleep because the motion isolation is subpar.

Read our full Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress review .

Best latex hybrid mattress

The Birch Natural Mattress by Helix is made of sustainable, environmentally friendly materials and offers firm and soft comfort options to accommodate several preferences.

Overview of the Birch Natural Mattress by Helix

Category Product Information Best for All sleeping styles, couples Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Construction Individually wrapped coils, Talalay latex, three wool layers Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 7 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 10 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 5 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 10 Trial period/warranty 100 nights; 25 years Weight/thickness 114 pounds; 11 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping and returns White-glove delivery and old mattress removal No Showroom availability Only in NYC

Birch Natural Mattress by Helix review

Pros: Made of eco-friendly materials, Greenguard Gold-certified, outstanding motion isolation and edge support, above-average firmness that will appeal to back and stomach sleepers

Cons: No white-glove delivery, may be uncomfortable for side sleepers without the pillow top (available for an additional cost), so-so heat dissipation

Latex is one of my favorite bedding materials. It's bouncy, supportive, and responsive, adjusting well to the contours of your body.

The Birch Natural Mattress by Helix is the best latex mattress because it's made of natural, organic materials and is Greenguard Gold-certified . The cover is made of breathable GOTS-certified cotton.

Three layers of organic wool provide fire protection, comfort, and temperature regulation. Next, a layer of eco-Institute-certified Talalay latex offers pressure-point relief. And the base layer of individually wrapped coils aid in the outstanding motion isolation and edge support of the bed.

The Birch Natural Mattress is firmer than average on the firmness scale, which will appeal more to back and stomach sleepers. However, for an extra $499, you can add the Plush Organic Mattress Topper , giving the bed a softer feel. As a predominantly side sleeper, I found the plush topper made the mattress much more comfortable.

My thin 6-foot-5-inch teenager slept on the mattress long-term. They also appreciated how the topper helped soothe their growing pains, though the bed tended to get uncomfortably hot during warmer nights.

The unboxing process was easy. I just removed the layers of plastic and positioned the mattress on my foundation. The Birch Natural is a heavy mattress, so we recommend having someone help you set it up. The bed had an initial odor, but it went away within a few hours.

Best hybrid mattress for back sleepers

The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress offers an impressive array of features, including excellent support, a firmness that will appeal to most sleepers, and a long trial period and warranty.

Overview of the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress

Category Product Information Best for Side and back sleepers, couples Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Construction Individually wrapped coils and four foam layers Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 5 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 7 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 6 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 8 Trial period/warranty 365 nights; lifetime Weight/thickness 99 pounds; 15 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping and returns White-glove delivery and old mattress removal Yes, $149 Showroom availability Yes , nationwide

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress review

Pros: Impressive edge support and motion isolation make it ideal for couples, long risk-free home trial, lifetime warranty, good heat dissipation, made with CertiPUR-US certified foams, side handles make it easy to maneuver

Cons: May be too soft for stomach sleepers

Aside from being a little too soft to provide adequate support for most stomach sleepers, the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress is excellent in all other areas we assess.

The cashmere cover of the DreamCloud mattress is designed to give a softer feel. Four CertiPUR-US certified foam layers cradle your body, offer pressure relief, and dampen motion transfer. In addition, the individually wrapped coil base helps reduce motion transfer while promoting airflow and adding edge-to-edge support.

The edge support was excellent, and the bed passed my motion isolation tests. These factors make the DreamCloud Premier perfect for couples sharing a bed. I prefer sleeping on my side, and the mattress was exceptionally comfortable for that while back sleeping also felt great.

In our tests, the DreamCloud Premier proved excellent at heat dissipation. It had one of the most significant drops in temperature after I got up from it.

The unboxing process was similar to other mattresses. You empty the box onto your foundation, remove the plastic layers, and orient the mattress how you want it. The new bed smell commonly found with mattresses made of foam was gone by bedtime. And while the mattress is heavy, it has handles sewn into the sides to make it easier to move around.

With the impressive 365-night risk-free trial period, you can try the DreamCloud long-term and return it if it isn't right. A lifetime warranty covers the bed if you decide to keep it.

Read our full DreamCloud Hybrid Premier Mattress review .

Best cooling hybrid mattress

The unique dual coil layers allow for airflow to make the Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress one of the best cooling mattresses we tested, and it provides the soft support most side sleepers will enjoy.

Overview of the Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress

Category Product Information Best for Side sleepers, hot sleepers Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Construction 2 pocket coil layers and 3 foam layers Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 5 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 7 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 10 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 6 Trial period/warranty 100 nights; 10 years Weight/thickness 112 pounds; 12 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping and returns White-glove delivery and old mattress removal Yes, $150 Showroom availability Yes , nationwide

Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress review

Pros: Plush feel is perfect for side sleepers, stays cool and dissipates heat well, Greenguard Gold certified, good edge support and motion dampening

Cons: May be too soft for stomach and back sleepers

When we were testing the best cooling mattresses , the Tuft & Needle Hybrid was among the best at dissipating heat and staying cool. While testing it, I regularly got too cold at night and had to add an extra blanket.

The softer-than-average firmness is ideal for side sleepers, offering an impressive balance of support and pressure point relief. As a side sleeper, I had excellent sleep stats each morning, including restful, sustained sleep.

While most hybrids just have one layer of coils, the Tuft & Needle has two. An adaptive graphite foam layer is located above the 1-inch-thick top pocket coils. These layers are designed to cool. A soft, pressure-relieving adaptive foam layer is situated below the top coils. A thicker layer of pocket coils comes next for added support. On the bottom is a durable foam layer. A soft, breathable knit cover envelopes the bed. The foams in the Hybrid are CertiPUR-US certified, and the bed is Greenguard Gold certified.

While the Tuft & Needle Hybrid registered low vibrometer readings and felt like it did a good job of stopping motion transfer, it failed the bowling ball test.

Best hybrid mattress for heavy people

With firm support and a high weight capacity, the Big Fig Mattress is constructed for heavier individuals.

Overview of the Big Fig Mattress

Category Product Information Best for Heavy individuals, back and stomach sleepers Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Construction Individually wrapped coils and 4 foam layers Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 7 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 6 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 6 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 10 Trial period/warranty 120 nights; 20 years Weight/thickness 116 pounds; 13 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping and returns White-glove delivery and old mattress removal Yes, $150 Showroom availability No

Big Fig Mattress review

Pros: Good heat dissipation, above-average firmness, exception edge support, sound motion isolation, 1,100-pound weight capacity

Cons: May be uncomfortable for petite people and side sleepers, hard to move around

With its 1,100-pound capacity and firmer-than-average support, the Big Fig Mattress is the perfect bed for heavier people. Three CertiPUR-US certified foam layers promote edge support, durability, and airflow. The bed's bottom layer is comprised of pocket coils for durability and support, and the cover is made of cooling materials.

While I generally sleep on my side, I preferred sleeping on my back and stomach while testing the firm Big Fig. Heavier people who sleep on their side may still appreciate the Big Fig since they will sink in more than I did, which will keep their spine aligned.

I was just as comfortable lying on the edge of the Big Fig as I was in the middle. In fact, the edge support was among the best I've experienced. The Big Fig also managed to balance bounce and motion isolation, two characteristics that are rarely found in the same mattress. The motion-dampening properties were good in my subjective experience, though the bed failed the bowling ball test. The outstanding bounce is ideal for sex.

Save $400 on the Big Fig Mattress using the code CYBER at checkout.

Best luxury hybrid mattress

The Purple Hybrid Premier 3 Mattress keeps your body cool, cradled, and comfortable.

Overview of the Purple Hybrid Premier 3 Mattress

Category Product Information Best for All sleeping styles Available sizes Twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king Construction Individually wrapped coils, 2 foam layers, and a gel grid Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 6 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 3 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 9 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 5 Trial period/warranty 100 nights; 10 years Weight/thickness 145 pounds; 12 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping and returns White-glove delivery and old mattress removal Free Showroom availability Yes , nationwide

Purple Hybrid Premier 3 Mattress review

Pros: Excellent heat dissipation, great for all sleeping types, free white-glove delivery, outstanding pressure relief, bouncy

Cons: Poor motion isolation, heavy

I chose the Purple Hybrid Premier 3 as our top luxury pick because, of the pricey hybrid mattresses I've tested, this works for the broadest range of sleeping styles and is the most comfortable. Plus, the Hybrid Premier 3 does an impressive job of staying cool and dissipating heat.

What sets Purple beds apart from other brands is the "Purple Grid," which is made up of a hyper-elastic gel polymer grid. You can choose how thick you want your grid: 2, 3, or 4 inches. The Purple 3 is three inches thick. I've found a thicker grid makes for a softer feel.

Below the grid is a CertiPUR-US certified polyurethane support foam layer, and below that is a durable, supportive pocket coil layer followed by a foam layer base. The cover is soft and breathable. When you first lie down on the Purple 3, the squishy feel of the grid is noticeable and takes some getting used to, but I immediately felt comfortable.

I preferred to sleep on my side while testing the Hybrid Premier 3, but I was also comfortable on my stomach. I like the responsiveness of the grid, which immediately relieves pressure where you need it most.

While the Purple 3 failed our objective motion isolation tests spectacularly, my subjective experience wasn't so bad. On occasion, my dog could sneak onto the mattress without me noticing. The so-so motion isolation was likely due to the exceptional bounce of the bed, which couples may appreciate.

The Purple Hybrid Premier 3 mattress is so heavy I needed help unboxing it. I also chose to unpack it on the floor for more space. Once released from the packaging, we carried the mattress to the foundation. I strongly recommend taking advantage of Purple's free white-glove delivery.

Other hybrid mattresses we recommend

While I've tested dozens of hybrid models over the last few years, I only considered the 12 best for this guide. These are the ones that we considered that didn't make the cut.

Hybrid mattresses under $1,900

Casper Original Hybrid : The average firmness of the Casper Original Hybrid will please most sleepers. It dissipates heat well and has excellent edge support. However, the motion isolation is poor, and the new bed smell stuck around. You'd be better off with one of our picks above instead. Read our full Casper Original Hybrid Mattress review .

Bear Hybrid : The unique cooling cover of the Bear Hybrid is our pick for hot sleepers in our best mattresses for back pain guide . The bed is also Greenguard Gold-certified and made in the US of CertiPUR-US certified foams. It's on the softer side, so I'd only recommend it for side sleepers. Since the motion isolation and edge support are just so-so, couples may want to look elsewhere.

Helix Midnight Luxe : The Helix Midnight Luxe has the best heat dissipation I've seen. Yet, while I was lying on it, it got hotter than most beds I've tested. Still, I'd recommend the soft Midnight Luxe to side sleepers who don't share a bed because it has poor motion isolation.

Puffy Lux : The Puffy Lux is another great option for back-pain sufferers. It helped me recover after I strained my lower back. Plus, it has superb motion dampening, is easy to move around, and is backed by a lifetime warranty. Yet, it may be too soft for back and stomach sleepers, has poor edge support, and the new bed smell took a few days to go away.

Saatva Classic (Luxury Firm, 11.5-inch) : The Saatva Classic has better edge support than any other mattress I've tested. Couples might also like how much bounce it has. It comes with free white-glove delivery, rare for beds at this low price point. I recommend it for stomach and back sleepers, but the firm feel will be uncomfortable for most side sleepers.

Hybrid mattresses over $1,900

Duxiana Dux 6006 : This is the most expensive mattress I've ever tested. From the beautifully crafted base to the white-glove delivery, luxury permeates every aspect fo this bed. You can interchange the six removable coil cassettes to create a custom feel, and there are two additional innerspring layers. The Dux 6006 felt great when sleeping alone, but the poor motion isolation made sleep difficult when sharing the bed with my wife and dog.

Leesa Legend : The average-firm Leesa Legend is a smart choice for side sleepers who tend to overheat. It also has a nice balance of motion isolation and bounce, which couples might appreciate. However, the edge support leaves a lot to be desired, and the mattress is heavy. My back-sleeping wife has slept on the Leesa Legend for two months and loves it. She notes she's been falling asleep faster and enjoying more restful sleep on it. Read our full Leesa Legend Mattress review .

Our hybrid mattress testing methodology

In addition to sleeping on each mattress for at least 14 nights, I put all of the beds in this guide through a series of objective tests. Each mattress I tested was a queen size unless otherwise noted.

I mostly sleep on my side with a little back and stomach sleeping. I'm also 6 feet tall and weigh 205 pounds. I tend to sleep hot and have chronic lower back pain.

In addition to testing, I talked to Mark Goetting, MD, a board-certified sleep medicine specialist at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, and Marilyn Li , MD, an allergist at the University of Southern California.

When shopping for a hybrid mattress, the home trial policy, comfort, and motion isolation are the most important factors to consider.

Test results for the main attributes we tested:

Attribute Leesa Hybrid Allswell Supreme Casper Nova Hybrid Birch by Helix DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Tuft & Needle Hybrid Big Fig Purple Hybrid Premier 3 Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 5 5 4 7 5 5 7 6 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 7 7 3 10 7 7 6 3 Edge support (1 awful to 10 best) 7 7 6 10 8 6 10 5 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stay 7 3 8 5 6 10 6 9

Here are the main attributes we look for and how we test them:

Comfort: I take notes each morning detailing my experiences on the mattresses as I sleep on them. I pay attention to how firm the bed is, what position is most comfortable, any pain I experience, and how well I slept, both my subjective experience and objectively measured using my Garmin Forerunner 945 's sleep tracking application.

Heat dissipation: Using a laser thermometer , I measure the surface temperature of the mattress first thing in the morning and two minutes after I get up. The initial reading tells me how hot the bed gets. I can see how fast the heat dissipated by subtracting the second reading from the first. The first readings ranged from 84 to 94 degrees Fahrenheit, with a median of 89.3. The median temperature drop from the first to the second reading was 11.9 degrees and ranged from 6 to 15 degrees.

Motion isolation: When lying on the bed, I note how much I can feel movement as pets and families move around on it. I also perform the bowling ball test, where I drop a bowling ball from 4 feet above the bed to land 12 inches from a soda can. If the can falls over, the mattress has questionable motion isolation. If the can stays upright, the motion isolation is great. I've also used a vibration meter app to record the vibrations on the other side of the bed when I drop the bowling ball during recent tests.

Trial and warranty: Sleeping on a mattress is the only way to know if it's right for you. This makes a long, risk-free home trial crucial. All of the mattresses in our guide have trials of at least 100 nights with no hidden charges if you decide to return your mattress. A strong warranty is also important since a bed is an expensive purchase. The models in our guide offer warranties of at least 10 years.

Edge support: Whether you're lying or sitting on the edge of your bed, you want to feel supported. Without good edge support, your mattress may feel smaller than it is. To test edge support, I sit on the edge of the bed and measure how much it sinks. I also lie on the edge and slowly roll until I fall off. Based on these tests, I can compare the edge support of one mattress to another.

Portability: While testing the mattresses, I have to move them frequently around the testing area. I pay close attention to how difficult this task is, if the mattress flops around, and whether or not there are helpful handles.

Setup: I've tested more than 50 mattresses, including over 40 beds-in-a-box. Setup is the same for most of them. I make a point of noting nuances, including the intensity of the "new bed smell," and if it dissipates by bedtime. I also look at in-home setup availability and pricing.

What is a hybrid mattress?

Hybrid mattress FAQs

For this guide, to distinguish from traditional innerspring mattresses, we consider hybrids to be beds constructed of foam and individually wrapped coils, also known as "pocket springs." Any type of foam can be used, including latex and memory foam.

What should you look for when shopping for a hybrid mattress?

You can tell if a mattress is right for you by sleeping on it for several nights. A long home trial period is crucial when considering which bed to buy. Generally, side sleepers benefit from softer beds, while back and stomach sleepers prefer firmer.

Are some mattress materials more likely to cause allergic reactions?

Li stated that dust mites are the most common source of allergic reactions to bedding. She also sees allergic reactions caused by dyes and preservatives used in textiles. Formaldehyde is one of the most common preservatives that people are sensitive to.

How long before you can sleep on a hybrid mattress?

You can sleep on most hybrid mattresses right away, even if they are delivered to your door in a box. However, based on my experience unboxing over 40 mattresses, I recommend unboxing your mattress in the morning to give it time to expand and air out before bedtime.

How long does a hybrid mattress last?

A good way to assess how long a mattress will last is to look at the warranty. Based on expert interviews, 10 years is a reasonable lifespan for a mattress. This is especially true with hybrids, which tend to be more durable than all-foam beds.

What are the negatives of a hybrid mattress?

The biggest negatives of hybrid mattresses are they are more expensive and heavier than memory foam bed. They may lack memory foam's "sinking in" feeling some sleepers have grown to love. If the hybrid lacks pocket coils, it may have poor motion isolation.

Which one is better: memory foam or hybrid?

This is a matter of personal preference. Memory foam mattresses are more affordable and better if you like the "sinking in" feeling. Hybrid mattresses tend to provide more support, especially for heavier individuals. They are also more durable.

Hybrid mattress glossary

CertiPUR-US certified : CertiPUR-US is a nonprofit organization that evaluates polyurethane foams (as opposed to latex and other less-common foams). For foam to receive CertiPUR-US certification, manufacturers must not make it with phthalates, flame retardants, formaldehyde, ozone depleters, or heavy metals. It also must have low VOC emissions.

Edge support : This term refers to how supportive a mattress is as you sit or lay on the periphery. If you've ever felt like you were going to roll off a bed, it's because it had poor edge support. A bed with good edge support is easier to get out of in the morning and feels just as firm along the sides as it does in the middle.

Hybrid : Hybrid mattresses feature a combination of individually wrapped coils and foam, whether it's latex or polyurethane foam. Though they are sometimes used interchangeably with hybrids, innerspring mattresses tend to have interconnected innerspring coils and no foam, but there are exceptions.

Motion isolation : Also known as motion dampening, this refers to how well a mattress keeps movement on one side of the bed from being felt on the other side. A bed with good motion isolation is preferable when sleeping with someone since it keeps their movements from disturbing your sleep.

James Brains/Insider