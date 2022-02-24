ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Controversial Bobby Kotick set to get $15 million

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is set to give controversial Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick more than $15 million to go away or $22 million if he sorts out the mess he created first. The money is conditional that Activision's board sees improvement in company culture. Measured improvements would include the implementation of a zero-tolerance...

fudzilla.com

