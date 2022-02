Household chores can put a strain on employees--especially if they're taking on more than their fair share. Gender imbalance of domestic duties is (perhaps unsurprisingly) a common issue in opposite-gender dual-career relationships, recent research from McKinsey shows. More than half of women in these relationships say they take on more household labor than their partner, even if they bring in two-thirds or more of their total household income. Same-gender dual-career couples are more likely to report an equal division of household labor, no matter who brings in the majority of the household income.

