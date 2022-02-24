ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Missing Teen Last Seen At Hot Spring Northeast Of Twin Falls ID

By Greg Jannetta
 1 day ago
The missing persons profile of a 15-year-old girl who was last seen at a hot spring 170-miles northeast of Twin Falls has been added to a statewide database....

Twin Falls, ID
