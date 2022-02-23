ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

David Crosby Says ‘Don’t Become a Musician’

By Martin Kielty
Q107.5
Q107.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

David Crosby said his advice to young musicians was not to do it, even though it’s the advice he didn’t want to give. Despite that, the veteran singer-songwriter noted that he maintained his faith in music as a “lifting force.”. In a recent interview with Stereogum,...

myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Dallas Good, singer and guitarist of The Sadies, dead at 48

Dallas Good, singer and guitarist for Canadian rock band The Sadies, died earlier this week, according to the band’s Facebook page. He was 48 and passed while under a doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week, according to reports. Good was the son of Bruce...
MUSIC
Stereogum

David Crosby On The “Scummy People” At Spotify And His Lack Of Hope For The Music Industry

Crosby's advice to aspiring musicians: "Don't become a musician." In recent weeks, there has been an ongoing controversy surrounding Spotify and Joe Rogan. First it was about Rogan’s insistence on spreading misinformation about COVID vaccines through his podcast — a Spotify exclusive that, as revealed this week, cost the company $200 million, double the initially reported figure. But then other objectionable elements of Rogan’s show resurfaced, including his recurring use of racial slurs, resulting in the removal of more than 100 episodes from Spotify’s servers. In the first wave surrounding the COVID issues, some artists decided to pull their music from Spotify in response to Rogan’s ongoing affiliation with the platform, igniting debates about censorship along the way.
MUSIC
NME

David Crosby says he’s unimpressed by Joe Rogan and criticises streamers for “ripping” acts off

David Crosby has called Joe Rogan “not real impressive” amid detailing in a new interview his reasons for pulling all his music off of Spotify. Earlier this month, the member of the disbanded folk supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash (which when completed by Neil Young were known as Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) joined his former bandmates in support of Young’s demand that his music be erased from Spotify.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Crosby
Person
Neil Young
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Country Music's Secrets & Scandals: Inside Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & More Star's Failed Marriages, Illicit Affairs : Photos

Love is like a song!....a sad song. From divorces to betryal to working through relationship woes — nobody knows heartache and struggle quite like country singers. Singers like Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Reba Mcentire, Kenny Chesney along with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have all gone through troubles with love as well as life — and have made millions penning songs about it!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Because Music#Musicians#Veteran#Stereogum
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
Billboard

Jon Stewart Says He ‘Loves’ Neil Young’s Music, But Joe Rogan Spotify Blowback ‘Is a Mistake’

The comedian tackled the sticky issue on his 'The Problem With Jon Stewart' podcast. Jon Stewart loves Neil Young‘s music. But when asked on this week’s The Problem With Jon Stewart podcast what he thought about the flap resulting from the legendary rocker removing his music from Spotify in protest of what he said was COVID-19 misinformation being spread on the streamer’s Joe Rogan Experience pod, the former late-night host said he thinks it’s well intentioned, but off base and, frankly, a lot of “overblown rhetoric” and a “mistake.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
iheart.com

Music: Eddie Vedder Pays Tribute To Mark Lanegan, Heart Tour, Slash, Tool!

Watch EDDIE VEDDER Pay Tribute To MARK LANEGAN During Seattle Concert: 'He's Gonna Be Deeply Missed'. Nancy Wilson Is Doing a Heart Tour . . . Without Her Sister Ann. HEART is gearing up for a tour . . . but it's not the Heart you're used to. It's NANCY WILSON'S HEART . . . which will be Nancy and her own band, which does NOT include her sister ANN.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Mark Lanegan Duet With Kurt Cobain on ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’

Click here to read the full article. The news of Mark Lanegan’s death broke early this afternoon, and it’s already sending shockwaves across the rock landscape. The former Screaming Trees frontman was a towering figure in the history of grunge. Starting in 1986 with their LP Clairvoyance, Lanegan and his bandmates set the stage for Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and so much music that followed in their wake. The Nineties would have unfolded in imaginably different ways without his influence. For a tiny bit of proof, check out this rendition of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” from Lanegan’s 1990 solo...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Syl Johnson, much-sampled blues, funk and soul singer, dies aged 85

Syl Johnson, the blues, funk and soul singer whose work was much sampled in US hip-hop, has died aged 85. No cause of death was announced by his family, who said of Johnson: “He lived his life as a singer, musician and entrepreneur who loved black music … A fiery, fierce, fighter, always standing for the pursuit of justice as it related to his music and sound, he will truly be missed by all who crossed his path.”
MUSIC
Q107.5

Q107.5

Dubuque, IA
527
Followers
1K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy