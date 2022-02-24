Missing Teen Last Seen At Hot Spring Northeast Of Twin Falls ID

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A special task force is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Boise early Tuesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is leading the investigation into the shooting that took place at around 9:46 a.m. on Fairview Ave. One person was sent to the hospital and is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against an officer. People had called in about a man stopped in the road between N. Liberty St. and N. Hartman St. who was trying to flag down other motorists. When the officer arrived he had a brief interaction with the person when he exited his vehicle and then the officer was forced to use his firearm. The man was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in stable condition. The officer involved was not hurt and is on paid administrative leave. The task force, led by the Ada County Sheriff's Office, is reviewing videos and looking for witnesses that may have seen something. The incident shut down Fairview for several hours.

