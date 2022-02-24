ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kasson, MN

Kasson-Mantorville School Bus Involved in Thursday Morning Crash

By Luke Lonien
 1 day ago
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A school bus in Kasson that was occupied by several students was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the Kasson-Mantorville school...

Two More Traffic Crashes In Freeborn County

Albert Lea, MN (KROC AM News) - Icy conditions and snow may have played a role in two more traffic crashes in Freeborn County. The first occurred on I-35 near Clarks Grove around 3:30 pm. The State Patrol says both vehicles were driving south when they “made contact and left the road.” One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified as 64-year-old Dan Fischer of St. Paul Park.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
2 Rochester District State Troopers Receive Life Saving Awards

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two State Troopers assigned to the Minnesota State Patrol Rochester District were among the dozens of Troopers, State Commercial Vehicle Inspectors, Radio Communications Operators, and citizens who were recognized during an awards presentation this afternoon. State Troopers Zachery Fay and Tyler Crabtree were presented...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Animals Killed, Shed Destroyed In Rural Byron Fire

Byron, MN (KROC AM News) - Several animals were killed Thursday when a shed in rural Byron caught fire. The fire in the 9200 block of Town Hall Rd NW was reported by a passerby around 3:00 pm. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Sgt. Lee Rossman says the 20 by 30-foot shed...
BYRON, MN
Firefighters Rescue Man, Finish Shoveling His Driveway in Minnesota

Talk about serving their community: Shout-out to these first responders and what they did for a patient here in Minnesota. The motto of many law enforcement agencies here in Minnesota and across the country is 'to protect and serve,' and while I don't doubt that many departments do just that, one fire department here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes REALLY protected and served their patient.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kasson Teenager Injured in Rollover Crash

Hayfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Kasson teenager was transported to St. Mary's hospital this afternoon following a crash on snow and ice-covered Highway 30 in Dodge County. The State Patrol says 17-year-old Allie Splittstoesser was traveling west on the highway when she lost control and her car rolled in the ditch. The crash was reported just before 4 PM less than a mile east of Hayfield.
HAYFIELD, MN
One Killed, Three Hurt In Separate Crashes In Freeborn County

Albert Lea, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was killed and three others were hurt in separate traffic crashes in Freeborn County Monday. The first crash occurred around 5:45 pm on I-90 when a car driven by 21-year-old Abigail Quelle of Lyle lost control and rolled in the median. She and a passenger - 20-year-old Caleb Quelle of Lyle - were taken to Albert Lea hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-35 Near Faribault

Faribault, MN (KROC AM News) - A multi-vehicle traffic crash involving cars and semi-trucks was reported around 9:45 am Tuesday on a section of I-35 north of Faribault. It was affecting the northbound lanes north of the Highway 19 exit. Some injuries were reported and at least one of the...
FARIBAULT, MN
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Accidents
Red Wing Man Ruled Incompetent to face Murder Charge

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a woman at a hotel and Hastings last year. 33-year-old Kyle Steven Williams was charged with second-degree murder last August following the strangulation death of 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek. According to the criminal complaint, Hastings police responded to a medical call at a hotel on the afternoon of May 18th and found the Hastings woman unconscious on the floor with several cords, which appeared to have been cut, next to her. The responding officers also noted evidence of strangulation around her neck.
HASTINGS, MN
Victim of Alcohol-Involved Crash in Winona Has Died

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) -The young woman who was critically hurt in an alcohol-involved crash early Saturday in Winona has died from her injuries. The State Patrol says 20-year-old Hannah Goman was a passenger in a car that collided with a pickup that was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Highway 61. The deadly collision was reported around 12:45 AM and location near the junction of Highway 61 and Highway 43.
WINONA, MN
Winona Man Charged With Deadly Wrong Way Crash

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Winona man accused of being the "wrong way" driver who was responsible for the fatal crash over the weekend has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide. Court documents show 35-year-old Adam Samuel Anderson also faces a gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation in...
WINONA, MN
3 Years Ago Today, a Ton of Snow Fell Here in Minnesota!

The snow in the forecast Thursday (Feb 24) is nothing compared to the amount of snow that fell over southeast Minnesota three years ago!. As a noted snow-lover, I have to confess that I wish the snowstorm that hit our neck of the woods in Rochester and southeast Minnesota on this date three years ago was in our forecast now.
ROCHESTER, MN
Snow Ending But Road Conditions Remain Challenging

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) -The snowfall totals in the Rochester area have been mainly in the 1-2 inch range, but the icy mix that preceded the snow has left roads throughout the region in bad shape. As of midafternoon, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is still describing sections of Highway...
ROCHESTER, MN
