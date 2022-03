Good morning and welcome to Supreme Court Brief. The final week of the February session can hardly compare to the drama of Friday’s announcement of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. But potentially the biggest environmental case in decades is before the justices this morning. We take a look at the lawyers in that case and the remaining February session cases. We also peek behind the curtain of the unusual public fight over the facts in the term’s second religious freedom case, Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. And scroll down to see how colleagues in the legal community reacted to the Jackson nomination.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO