The Plano ISD board of trustees is scheduled to name a lone finalist in its search for a new superintendent during a special called meeting Feb. 28. The district’s current superintendent, Sara Bonser, informed PISD’s board of trustees Jan. 25 that she plans to retire at the end of the school year to spend more time with her family. In an emergency meeting Jan. 27, trustees voted to accept her letter of retirement and begin an internal search of the district for her replacement.

PLANO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO