Lamar Advertising Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Pranav Ghumatkar
 1 day ago

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February...

Continental Resources Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (+821.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.71B (+104.2% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CLR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Independence Realty Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.11 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.41M (+30.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, IRT has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Invesco Mortgage Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.69M (+24.5% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, IVR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Adaptive Biotechnologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.45 and the consensus revenue estimate is $36.85M (+22% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, ADPT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 17, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.37 (-15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $65.09M (-7% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, LGND has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Community Health Systems Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-40.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.16B (+1.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CYH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Corcept Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $0.35 and the consensus revenue estimate is $100.57M (+17.4% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CORT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Cheesecake Factory Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. J. |. Well let's see, some anecdotal...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
American International Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (+25.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.51B. Over the last 2 years, AIG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coherus BioSciences Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.54 (compared to $0.23 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $82.61M (-25.2% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, CHRS has beaten EPS estimates 0%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.22 (+159.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.83B (+79.8% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, RS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NexPoint Residential Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open. The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.62 (-0.27% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.01M (+12.89% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, NXRT has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Charles River Laboratories Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 16, before market open. The consensus EPS estimate is $2.43 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $888.27M (+12.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CRL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) CEO Doug Lebda on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

J.D. Moriarty - President of Marketplace & Chief Operating Officer. Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the LendingTree, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) CEO Brendan McGovern on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2022 9:00 AM ET. Brendan McGovern – President & Chief Executive Office. Good morning. This is Gemaria (ph), and I will be your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Goldman Sachs BDC Incorporated Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that all participants will be in listen-only mode until the end of the call, when we will open the line up for questions. Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind our listeners that today's remarks may include forward-looking statements. These statements represent the company's belief regarding future events that by their nature are uncertain and outside of the company's control.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shopify Q4 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

The cloud-based commerce company, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open. Analysts expect mixed results in 4Q21. EPS is expected to sink 16.9% Y/Y to $1.31, revenue is forecast to rise 37.2% Y/Y to $1.34B. Peer comparison. Shopify's share price rose...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS

