If you haven't had a chance to see Siân Heder's inspirational smash hit CODA, you're in luck. Per Deadline, Apple is re-releasing the Best Picture nominee for a limited theatrical run from February 25 through 27. The kicker here is that it's a completely free screening, making it the perfect opportunity to catch the film at long last so long as there's a theater near you. All screenings of the film will also be made accessible to the Deaf and hard of hearing with open captions.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO