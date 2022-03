The snow is falling fast in the Tri-States and as much as we all hate the snow, snow days can be the best days if you do these 5 essential things to make them fun!. According to our latest sources, we could be getting up to 9 inches of snow over the next couple of hours across the Tri-States, and with the majority of the schools closed today it is officially a snow day. Now yes snow days can be annoying for us adults it means shoveling, salting, scraping, and constantly putting layers on and off, but they also can be really awesome if you do these 5 essential things...

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO