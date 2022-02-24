Dan Biggar: England's Courtney Lawes will be 'more relaxed' captain, says Wales skipper

Adam Beard says that Wales’ attention to detail must be spot-on when they target a first Six Nations victory over England at Twickenham for 10 years.Wales have only won there twice in Six Nations history – Grand Slam campaigns of 2008 and 2012 – and they will again arrive as underdogs on Saturday.Beard and company also know that a second defeat of this season’s campaign will effectively end all hope of a successful title defence.“It’s about getting our detail right from minute one to minute 80,” Wales vice-captain Beard said. “But it is definitely important that we come out firing...

RUGBY ・ 11 HOURS AGO