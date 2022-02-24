ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Biggar: England's Courtney Lawes will be 'more relaxed' captain, says Wales skipper

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWales captain Dan Biggar reckons England counterpart Courtney Lawes will take the “more relaxed”...

www.bbc.com

The Associated Press

6N: France recall center Danty; Scotland start flanker Darge

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Center Jonathan Danty was recalled as Six Nations favorite France made two changes to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday. After missing the previous match against Ireland through injury, Danty slotted back into the midfield alongside Gael Fickou and in place of Yoram Moefana on Thursday.
RUGBY
SkySports

Six Nations: Rory Darge set to make first Scotland start in match against France

Rory Darge is set to make his first international start for Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations match against France. The Glasgow Warriors flanker made his debut in Cardiff and is named alongside Hamish Watson and Magnus Bradbury in a new-look starting back row. Exeter Chiefs' Sam Skinner replaces his club...
WORLD
Telegraph

People with Covid who enter Wales will be breaking the law, says minister

Different Covid restrictions across the UK have created confusion over cross-border travel, with a Welsh minister claiming infected people who enter Wales would be breaking the law. Vaughan Gething, the Welsh economy minister, warned that while someone with the virus will not have to self-isolate in England, they will have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Courtney Lawes warns Wales he is back firing on all cylinders after concussion

England’s reinstated captain Courtney Lawes has warned Wales that he is back firing on all cylinders after needing to show patience to emerge from a significant spell out with concussion.Lawes has been restored to the back row and taken over from Tom Curry as skipper to reinforce England’s Guinness Six Nations title push in time for Saturday’s collision at Twickenham.His last match was for Northampton against Ulster on January 16, in the aftermath of which he became symptomatic and while a specialist was able to put his mind at rest over the severity of his condition, there was no quick...
RUGBY
BBC

England v Wales: England's Manu Tuilagi ruled out against Wales because of injury

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Centre Manu Tuilagi will miss England's Six Nations match against Wales at Twickenham...
WORLD
The Independent

Wales set to leave Louis Rees-Zammit out for England clash at Twickenham

Wales boss Wayne Pivac is set to make a huge selection call by leaving out Louis Rees-Zammit for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against England.The Gloucester wing will be released back to his club ahead of their Gallagher Premiership appointment with Leicester.Alex Cuthbert is expected to be retained after Wales’ victory over Scotland last time out, with a fit-again Josh Adams returning on the other wing and replacing Rees-Zammit.Cuthbert is poised to win his 50th cap, being rewarded for an impressive showing in the 20-17 success against Scotland.Rees-Zammit is one of the most exciting players in European rugby, scoring four...
WORLD
The Independent

Northampton teammates Courtney Lawes and Dan Biggar to achieve rare Six Nations feat

Northampton team-mates Courtney Lawes and Dan Biggar will achieve a rare Six Nations feat when they captain their countries against each other on Saturday.It is just a fourth occasion in Six Nations history for players from the same club to be rival skippers in the same game.Former Stade Francais colleagues Sergio Parisse (Italy) and Pascal Pape (France) did it in 2013 and 2014, while Toulouse saw Gareth Thomas captain Wales against a Fabien Pelous-led France in 2005.It only happened twice during Five Nations history, meanwhile – in 1913 and 1914.“It is a very proud moment for the club in terms...
RUGBY
The Independent

Wayne Pivac expecting Wales to continue improvement against England

Wales boss Wayne Pivac expects continued improvement in his team’s performance level when the reigning Guinness Six Nations champions tackle England on Saturday.A fifth successive Six Nations defeat at Twickenham would effectively ended Wales’ hopes of a successful title defence after losing their opening game against Ireland.“The longer you have with the players, things should improve,” Pivac said.Taulupe Faletau and Josh Adams are both recalled to the Wales starting XV as Wayne Pivac names his side to face England in the #GuinnessSixNations #ENGvWAL— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 24, 2022“We are not bringing in new things each week, it’s little...
RUGBY
The Independent

Dan Biggar calls for the spirit of 2015 as Wales target Twickenham success

Dan Biggar believes Wales will need to replicate their “roll the sleeves up job” of a famous World Cup win seven years ago when they target Guinness Six Nations success against England.That 2015 triumph at Twickenham remains the last time England were toppled on home soil by their fierce rivals.It was an against-the-odds victory as Wales wiped out a 10-point deficit to win 28-25 despite losing injured trio Liam Williams, Scott Williams and Hallam Amos, and ending the game with scrum-half Lloyd Williams as an emergency wing.Biggar, among four starting XV survivors going back for more on Saturday, kicked 23...
RUGBY
The Independent

Wales urged to get their ‘detail’ right in crunch England clash

Adam Beard says that Wales’ attention to detail must be spot-on when they target a first Six Nations victory over England at Twickenham for 10 years.Wales have only won there twice in Six Nations history – Grand Slam campaigns of 2008 and 2012 – and they will again arrive as underdogs on Saturday.Beard and company also know that a second defeat of this season’s campaign will effectively end all hope of a successful title defence.“It’s about getting our detail right from minute one to minute 80,” Wales vice-captain Beard said. “But it is definitely important that we come out firing...
RUGBY
BBC

Chris Ashton: Leicester Tigers is 'my kind of place'

Former England winger Chris Ashton is determined to make the most of his time with Premiership leaders Leicester. The 34-year-old joined the Tigers on a short-term deal earlier this month, two months after leaving Worcester. Ashton told the BBC's Rugby Daily podcast that he had not been a good fit...
RUGBY
The Independent

England star Ben Youngs’ enthusiasm is good blueprint for anyone – Ellis Genge

Ellis Genge admires the infectious enthusiasm of Ben Youngs as his Leicester team-mate stands on the brink of becoming England’s most capped player.Youngs is expected to be restored to the starting XV for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match against Wales after dropping to the bench for the five-try rout of Italy in round two.A special milestone awaits the 32-year-old at Twickenham where he will overtake Jason Leonard’s 114 appearances to set a new record for England in the men’s game.Beyond the achievement itself, Genge applauds the fact that Youngs has reached the landmark doing it his way – with a...
RUGBY
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Scotland v France preview, team news & key stats

Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, online and BBC Sport app from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary and in-play clips on BBC Sport website and app. Scotland will...
WORLD
Daily Mail

England dealt major blow before Six Nations clash with Wales as Manu Tuilagi suffers reoccurrence of the hamstring injury he picked up against South Africa last year... forcing Eddie Jones to change his plans

England's plans were thrown into chaos on Thursday night when blockbuster centre Manu Tuilagi was ruled out of Saturday's Wales showdown with injury. Just hours after being selected for his first Six Nations start in two years, Tuilagi received scan results confirming that he suffered a low-grade hamstring tear in training.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

DANNY CIPRIANI: It's a bizarre role reversal: Wales are ultra-physical while England are flamboyant... as Harry Randall selection shows that Eddie Jones wants to play quick and skilful

With Manu Tuilagi in the side, I thought England could beat Wales by 10 to 15 points today, but losing him to another injury is a real momentum shift which should make this a much tighter game. It’s a bizarre role reversal...Wales ultra-physical while England are flamboyant. I still...
SPORTS

