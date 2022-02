Investment thesis: the Fed's shift to hawkishness has sent smaller and riskier stocks lower. Larger caps are relatively stable. Maintain your current position. Introduction: ETFs now form the backbone of most portfolios. For example, a standard portfolio is composed some ratio of SPY (for the S&P 500) and TLT (for the long-end of the treasury market). In addition, due to low cost and high liquidity, an increasing number of investors and managers are now favoring ETFs that track broad averages over large mutual funds. Hence, an analysis of a large index-tracking ETF such as the (DIA) is warranted on Seeking Alpha as this is now a standard investment tool used by many investors.

