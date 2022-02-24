ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Police offering $2K reward for information on street racers who damaged rainbow crosswalks

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrU5k_0eO66hfE00

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information on the street racers who damaged Atlanta’s beloved rainbow crosswalks.

Early Sunday morning, APD responded to reports of street racers doing burnouts at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Ave.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

By the time officers got there, the vehicles were gone, but officers saw tire marks on the crosswalks.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed a large group gathered at the crosswalks and watching drivers do donuts.

“We, like many of you, were disturbed when we saw the burn out marks on the crosswalks,” Atlanta police said. “We want to be clear: we have zero tolerance for this in our city. Our investigators are working hard to identify anyone involved in this incident.”

The crosswalks have since been repaired.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Pair stole 13 guns from a Stockbridge pawnshop, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is looking for a pair of suspects they said stole 13 guns from a Stockbridge pawnshop. Police said the two people seen in security footage stole the weapons from Ed’s Pawn Shop on North Henry Boulevard on Feb. 22.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WSB Radio

Strangers chase down man who stole car with 3-year-old inside

PORTLAND, Ore. — Good Samaritans are being credited with helping police in Portland, Oregon, after they chased down a man accused of stealing a car with a child inside. In a news release, police said a woman called them Friday morning saying someone jumped into her running car and drove away while her 3-year-old son was in the back seat. The boy’s father, who was with the mother, got into a separate car and followed the man, using his car to crash into the stolen car.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
56K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy