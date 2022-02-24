Police identify mother, 15-year-old son killed in Gwinnett County murder-suicide

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a mother killed her teenage son inside a Gwinnett County home Thursday morning before turning the gun on herself.

Gwinnett County Police said the murder-suicide happened on Bay Crest Court near Loganville.

Investigators told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach a woman woke up to find her mother and brother shot inside their home in an upstairs bedroom.

Police said the mother shot her son then killed herself. The son was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have identified the woman as Nicole Strother, 52. Her son was identified as Alexander Postell, 15.

Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville issued a statement Thursday afternoon, confirming that Postell was a cadet at the school and that grief counselors were on hand as administrators broke the news to the Corps of Cadets.

Police are still working to determine the motive for the shooting.

“The Academy has been in contact with Alex’s father to offer support in the days and weeks ahead,” school officials said. “Please join us in praying for the family.”

Gehlbach spoke with neighbors, who said Strother told them she worked as a nurse.

“Honestly, they’ve been a real quiet family,” Malika David said. “This is just a big shocker, and super devastating for everyone.”

A neighbor told Gehlbach the son had special needs; however a family friend said it is a second son, not Alexander, who had special needs and lives out of state.

