ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

2-year-old boy in Clayton County becomes 28th Georgia child to die of COVID-19

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324oSq_0eO667AR00
WATCH: Child under 5 years old dies from COVID in Mississippi, state says WATCH: Child under 5 years old dies from COVID in Mississippi, state says

ATLANTA — A 2-year-old boy in Clayton County has become the 28th Georgia child to die of COVID-19.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Department of Health said the boy was Black and it was unknown if he had any preexisting conditions. The GDPH only releases demographic information about victims of the virus.

COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for children ages 5 and older, but have yet to be approved for children younger than 5. Earlier this month, the FDA postponed consideration of vaccines for that age group, saying it does not have enough data to judge whether or not vaccines are safe for young children.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Of the Georgia children who have died of the virus, six were younger than 5. Two infant boys in Hall and Houston counties have died of the virus, two 1-year-olds in Cobb and Thomas counties and one 4-year-old from Columbia County have also died of COVID-19. Only two of those children were known to have preexisting conditions.

Zero children who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Georgia have died of the virus.

New cases of the virus dropped 53% in children ages 5 to 17 and 44% in children ages 4 and younger last week.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WSB Radio

CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

Most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks under new U.S. guidelines released Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what's happening at hospitals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
56K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy