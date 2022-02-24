Yeah, you.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Anonymous
The Portland Mercury
 3 days ago

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the...

The Portland Mercury

Quick reminder...

...for all you Vantuckians not familiar with basic courtesy and "mommy State" traffic laws in Portland: a pedestrian crosswalk must be clear before you plow through with your big ol' pickup truck, and a red light means you need to stop, not speed up. Your yee-haw cowboy "street rools" are null in Portland, Daddy Skidmarks.
The Portland Mercury

Generations

My grandmother could make the best biscuits on top of a wood stove and then we would slop on watery butter and honey, and we were happy. If you...
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning America

It's nice to see some of you waking up this morning. Yes, many things happened while you were sleeping, but rather than focus on the feelings of missing out, or shame, or guilt, or other negative self-talk, focus on the fact that you are awake now and we have much to do today.
The Portland Mercury

Multiple Choice Pop Quiz

In the event of conflict among Portlanders, which criteria are most vital when the police file a report?. A) Do any of those involved own a house?. B) Are...
KATU.com

Portland's first 'zero-proof' bar to open this week

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's first dedicated non-alcoholic bar is opening in this week. "We are here to cater to the people who are considering their relationship with alcohol and want to drink less, or maybe not at all anymore," said Andy McMillan, owner of Suckerpunch. Suckerpunch started as an...
The Portland Mercury

POP QUIZ PDX: Portland's Sassiest Trivia Quiz (This Week Featuring... POTATOES!)

BUENOS DIAS, BIG BRAIN! It's time once again to put your exceptionally brainy brain to the test with the newest edition of POP QUIZ PDX—our weekly quiz chock full of sassy, fun multiple choice questions about what happened in Portland during the past week, along with a couple of rando questions just for laughs. And this week we're gonna test your knowledge on... *checks notes*...POTATOES. (Oh, and don't worry, there are also lots of non-potato questions as well!)
The Portland Mercury

Room For Cream?

To the driver of the Benz yakking into his phone, on Sandy in Hollywood. I'm so thrilled karma bit you in the ass. A guy was crossing the street at an intersection, in the right of way, carrying a freshly made coffee drink. Because he was in the right of way and you were pissed off at having to follow the law by allowing him to cross, you decided to scream "fatass!" at him. It was beautiful, because across the street, I could see that twinkle in coffee dude's eye, as he immediately turned around and chucked that large drink, through your window, and then kept walking in his merry way with a smile on his face. He started laughing and shrugged as you began screaming at him and continued walking. It was beautiful to see considering just how shitty the world is at this moment. You TOTALLY had it coming, and your leather interior should maybe remind you to be a bit more polite to people, dontcha think?
KXL

Portland’s Leadership Shows Us More Evidence Of Failure

Portland's Police Chief, Chuck Lovell is pleading for the return of evidence from the crime scene of the bloodiest of a string of shootings President's Day weekend. With Ted Wheeler, Portland's city council and prosecutors that refuse to do their jobs, our police are handcuffed and situations like this are becoming more and more frequent.
The Portland Mercury

Empathy is the only way

You don't combat hate through more hate. Understanding or at least attempting to understand one another is the only way we get out of this polarized environment. So much...
The Portland Mercury

Enough with the bullshit

The best way to stop a war is here at home. I don't understand how you can advocate for violence and vandalism in Portland while saying we should do...
KATU.com

Portland businesses feel effects of lagging police response times

PORTLAND, Ore. — Businesses across Portland said they're feeling the effects of shootings. Even when not directly impacted, owners said lagging police response times are influencing everything from revenue to public safety. Brad McCray owns Candy, a nightclub in the Pearl District. He said his team turned a drunken...
The Portland Mercury

The lights weren’t the problem

I should of thought about it for a second when I saw how well you were driving from one half of a lane to another. I only thought about the lack of lighting on the front of your vehicle, so I pulled up next to you and tapped my horn at the stoplight. I rolled my window down and shouted, "lights!" You looked at your phone. I shouted again, "headlights!" You turned your music up and then stared at me. I tried pointing to the front of your car and making hand signals, basically jazz hands. You continued to stare at me with dead eyes. That's when I realized, oh yeah, you are super wasted. You don't care if your lights are on. You just need your plastic murder box to take you and your phone to wherever you plan on passing out. Sorry, I shouted lights so loud.. and so many times. Hope it didn't kill your buzz.

