Cowboys drop Border War rematch at Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – In a game featuring three of the top candidates for Mountain West player of the year, it was Colorado State’s star that made the difference in Wednesday’s Border War rematch.

CSU junior David Roddy poured in 26 points to go along with 11 rebounds, while University of Wyoming standouts Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado combined for just 12 points. A valiant effort from the Cowboys’ supporting cast kept them in the game until the final minute, but it wasn’t enough in a 61-55 loss at Moby Arena.

With Wednesday’s defeat, UW falls 1½ games back of first-place Boise State, while missing out on a chance to sweep the Rams for the first time since 2016.

“You have to pick your poison with Roddy,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “He’s such a good player, and now with his ability to shoot the 3, it makes it really hard. Graham has done a really good job on him the last couple games with his length and size. He’s a hard cover, and he got open on a couple threes.

“I thought once we settled in during the middle of the first half we did a better job, but that’s what good players do. That’s what guys that are first team all-league, potential player of the year guys (do). He stepped up like Maldo did at our place. He had 35 (points) at our place and we won the game, and tonight (Roddy) gets 26 and 11 and they win.”

Senior guard Drake Jeffries – who had 16 points and five rebounds in the first meeting – turned in another strong performance against the Pokes’ rival, knocking down five 3-pointers while recording a team-high 22 points, seven rebounds, one assist and three steals.

With not much else going for UW offensively, Jeffries cut CSU’s lead down to one four times during the second half. This included a 3-pointer from NBA range with 3 minutes, 42 seconds left to make it a 54-53 game.

That was the last field goal the Pokes hit, however, as the Rams closed the game on a 7-2 run.

“(It’s) would’ve, could’ve, should’ve,” Linder said. “You just never know. It was a great job by Drake to put us in that position. The reason we’ve been in a lot of close games and the reason why we can close out games is our ability to get stops, and then find ways to get easy baskets. We gave ourselves a chance, but it comes down to one or two plays.

“We talk about empty possessions, and we had 11 empty possessions on 11 turnovers. In a game like this, you just can’t afford to have those empty possessions.”

A slow start on the offensive end put UW in an early double-digit hole, as the Cowboys missed 10 of their first 12 shots and CSU built a 12-point lead. However, with Maldonado and Ike – the nation’s top scoring duo entering Wednesday – being held to only two combined points in the first half, UW’s bench rose to the occasion.

After averaging 3.3 points in the eight games since returning from a hamstring injury, sophomore guard Xavier DuSell knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to 11 first-half points. Freshman guard Noah Reynolds added five points off the bench in the opening period.

“It was good for X to see the ball go in,” Linder said. “You could tell he had some swagger and confidence back in him, and we need that as we move forward. As we go down here in the last four games, we need those guys to step up. They stepped up tonight, and hopefully seeing the ball go in tonight will allow them to continue to do that.”

Added Jeffries: “Noah has probably has the highest confidence on the team. He comes in every day ready to work, and he knows you can’t mess with him. He’ll go and get 20 if he really wanted to, but it was good to see him back (after exiting Saturday’s game with an injury). I’m happy to have him back out here, and he’s a hell of a defender, so it’s nice to see him on the court defending.”

The Pokes out-scored CSU 14-2 during a stretch of more than seven minutes before halftime, but the Rams rattled off six consecutive points over the final 65 seconds of the half to take a four-point lead into the break.

UW diddn’t lead again the rest of the night.

“As a team, we just have to dig down and see what we can do to get over this hump,” Jeffries said. “We’re 1-2 in our last three, but we just have to lock in.”

The Pokes will attempt to bounce back Saturday at home against Nevada.

COLORADO STATE 61, WYOMING 55

Wyoming: Jeffries 7-16 2-2 22, Ike 3-13 2-2 8, Maldonado 2-6 0-0 4, Oden 1-5 0-0 3, Wenzel 0-3 2-3 2, DuSell 4-8 0-0 11, Reynolds 2-5 0-0 5, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0-0. Totals: 19-56 6-6 55

Colorado State: Roddy 8-13 6-7 26, Stevens 4-14 2-2 10, Tonje 0-4 2-2 2, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Jacobs 7-11 0-0 18, Rivera 1-2 0-0 3, Moors 1-2 0-0 2, Lake 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 21-54 10-11 61

Halftime: CSU 31, UW 27. 3-pointers: UW 11-31 (Jeffries 6-15, DuSell 3-7, Reynolds 1-1, Oden 1-4, Maldonado 0-2, Wenzel 0-2); CSU 9-27 (Roddy 4-7, Jacobs 4-8, Rivera 1-1, Thomas 0-1, Moors 0-1, Tonje 0-2, Moore 0-2, Lake 0-2, Stevens 0-3). Rebounds: UW 36 (Ike 13); CSU 33 (Roddy 11). Assists: UW 11 (Three with 3); CSU 9 (Stevens 6). Turnovers: UW 11 (Ike 6); CSU 7 (Thomas 2, Rivera 2). Blocks: UW 3 (Three with 1); CSU 4 (Four with 1). Steals: UW 4 (Jeffries 3); CSU 7 (Roddy 3). Team fouls: UW 17; CSU 10. Fouled out: UW 2 (Maldonado, DuSell)

Attendance: 8,083.