Arsenal 2-1 Wolves: Premier League – as it happened

10.25pm GMT

Here is Nick Ames’ match report.

10.12pm GMT

Arteta's reaction

“It was an important win for us. The way we won it creates such a belief and togetherness and an atmosphere and cohesion with our fans aswell and that’s extremely necessary. This is a really young squad and we need that.

After three defeats in the first three games we had to avoid relegation. That was the first aim. Then we took it game by game ... you just have to be consistent with your vision and the way you prepare and believe the result will come.”

9.54pm GMT

Lacazette's reaction

“It’s amazing to win this kind of game in the last minute. We wanted to win today because we know it’s important. After conceding the first goal it was a hard game but we didn’t give up: that is good for the team. We had a difficult January but I think we are coming back better in February and we want to continue until the end of the season.”

Alex Lacazette celebrates. Photograph: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

9.44pm GMT

Full-time: Arsenal 2-1 Wolves

Arsenal are one point below fourth-place Manchester United with two matches in hand. And the manner of this victory will swell belief that they can surge into the top four in the closing stages of the season. Wolves don’t give up leads easily so Arsenal had to work hard - with determination and ideas - until the dying minutes, and that’s what they did. The atmosphere around the ground among players an fans suggests Arsenal believe they are on their way back.

Alex Lacazette scores, Photograph: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

9.41pm GMT

90+5 min : It wasn’t the cleanest finish - in fact, Lacazette’s shot may not have been heading in until Sa inadvertently helped it - but the opening was created with wonderfully fast and intricate play in and around the Wolves box.

9.40pm GMT

GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Wolves (Sa og 90+5)

They’ve done it! Pandemonium at the Emirates as Lacazette plays as nifty one-two with Pépé in the Wolves box and then prods past Sa from close range! The keeper got a hand to it and may have inadvertently helped it into the net.

Alexandre Lacazette fires off the shot that led to the winner. Photograph: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

9.36pm GMT

90+2 min : Tienery is down, appealing for treatment . It looks like he’s pulled a muscle.He’ll be replaced by Tavares.

9.35pm GMT

90 min : There will be at least six more minutes, an announcement that brings cheers from the home crowd.

9.34pm GMT

89 min : It seems Jimenez was right: he’s not the player Wolves wanted to remove. IT’s Podence who is replaced by Dendoncker. Jimenez seems to be suggesting to the ref that the yellow card be rescinded but there’s no sign that the ref agrees.

9.33pm GMT

89 min : Confusion reigns as Jimenez is booked for refusing to leave the pitch after apparently being substituted ... but Lage is waving at the official, trying to explain Jiemenz is not the player to be replaced ... has the fourth official held up the wrong number?

9.32pm GMT

88 min : a precious headed clearance by Saïss after a dangerous run and cross by Saka. Then Odegaard’s curler from the edge of the area skims the top of the bar.

9.30pm GMT

86 min : Aït-Nouri dazzles his way down the left and then sets up Neto, who goes for goal from the edge of the area. Gabriel deflects it just wide with his knee. But the ref doesn’t spot that and awards a goal kick.

9.28pm GMT

84 min : The corner is well defended. Lacazette exhorts the crowd to drum up the noise and help the home team forward ...

9.28pm GMT

83 min : After scoring, Arsenal player hurried into the net to retrieve the ball. The y want victory. But so do Wolves and they’ve just won a corner ...

9.27pm GMT

GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Wolves (Pépé 81)

They’ve broken through! Odegaard spooned a pass over the defender from mid-way inside the Wolves half. Nketiah, at the right-hand side of the box, pulled it back for Pépé, who spun nimbly around Saïss and poked past the advancing Sa for the equaliser!

Nicolas Pepe scores. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

And sucks his thumb. Photograph: John Walton/PA

9.24pm GMT

80 min : Wolves win possession and knock it about, from front to back and back up front again. This is vexing for Arsenal.

9.23pm GMT

79 min : Wolves have an authority about them. They just know what they’re doing. Arsenal just can’t break through.

9.20pm GMT

76 min : Arsenal substitution: Nketiah on, Cédric off. That’s called going for it. Let’s see what it means for the formation.

9.18pm GMT

74 min : Wolves substitution: Neto on, Hwang off. The counter-attacking threat has just been raised.

9.18pm GMT

74 min : Saïss is in the right place again, booting clear a shot by Xhaka

9.17pm GMT

73 min : Tricky skills by Xhaka at the edge of the area after Wolves fail to clear a corner. This Swiss nips the ball through to White, but the centreback can’t wrap his foot around the shot properly so the ball sails way wide from 16 yards.

9.16pm GMT

72 min: Sa pushes a shot by Lacazette behind after Arsenal win the ball high up. Neves clears the corner.

9.15pm GMT

71 min: Arsenal substitutions: Pépé on, Martinelli off.

9.15pm GMT

71 min : Saka and Cedric combine incisively down the right. Saka tees up Partey to have a pop from 20 yards. He curls it over the bar, and wide.

9.12pm GMT

70 min : Hwang, Aït-Nouri and Moutinho do brilliantly down the left until Cedric steps in to relieve Arsenal.

9.11pm GMT

68 min : Lacazette has played well today without being a goal threat. Martinelli, on the other hand, hasn’t been able to get involved enough.

9.08pm GMT

65 min : Having on the freekick, Lacazette decides to take it himself ... and smashes it straight into the six-man wall.

9.08pm GMT

64 min : Lacazettte wins a freekick in a very promising area for Arsenal, just outside the D, a touch left of centre...

9.06pm GMT

63 min : Hwang powers in a cross from the right. Gabriel heads it out for a corner. Then Tierney heads away Neves’ delivery at the near post.

9.05pm GMT

62 min : Wolves substitution: Semedo can’t continue, so on comes none other than Jonny, making his first league appearance in nearly a year after knee ligament damage. Welcome back Jonny!

9.04pm GMT

61 min : While Semedo continues to received treatment for what seems to be a hamstring strain, Lage summons Hwang, Podence and Jimenez over for a powwow on the sideline. He’s writing frantically on a piece of paper

9.03pm GMT

59 min : With Semedo down calling for help for an apparent injury, Martinelli sprints in the area where the wingback would have been and pulls a low cross back for Lacazette. With his back to goal when he receives it eight yards out, the Frenchman spins and shoots .... high and wide.

9.01pm GMT

57 min: A long ball dropped over the Wolves defence. Saka gets the run on the defenders but can’t connect properly with the ball.

9.01pm GMT

56 min : The rise in tension is reflected on the sidelines, where Lage, Arteta and the fourth official are in animated discussion over the merits of a freekick awarded in an innocuous position.

8.59pm GMT

55 min : Lovely skill by Partey, followed by a cute pass to Saka. He tries to wriggle free in the area and curl a shot into the net from a difficult angle. Guess what? A defender blocks it.

8.57pm GMT

52 min : This is getting entertainingly fractious. There’s an extra bit of niggle in the tackles, and the crowd are also getting irked by perceived time-wasting by Wolves ... and then Coady is furious at the referee giving Arsenal a freekick after Wolves won the ball high up.

8.55pm GMT

50 min : Saka’s shot from 20 yards is blocked ... the rebound falls to Partey, who’s shot is also blocked. Wolves just keep getting in the way of everything.

8.52pm GMT

49 min : Podence is such a gorgeous player to watch. If he were a better finisher, he’d be world class.

8.51pm GMT

48 min : Marvellous run and pass by Podence! He puts in Hwang, who tries to slide it under Ramsdale and into the net. The keeper gets enough of a touch to deflect it out for a corner.

8.50pm GMT

47 min : Tierney zooms down the left and fires over a low cross. Martinelli meets it but can’t direct his shot on goal.

8.49pm GMT

46 min : Off we go again. Neither manager has made a personnel change during the break.

8.34pm GMT

Half-time: Arsenal 0-1 Wolves

Hwang’s goal from Gabriel’s mistake is the difference between the sides. Arsenal have threatened occasionally since falling behind but Wolves have defended masterfully, as they do. If Arsenal don’t figure out a way to penetrate in the second half, Wolves are going above them in the table and to within three points of Manchester United, with a game in hand.

Hwang Hee-chan with the only goal of the half. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

8.32pm GMT

45 min : Wolves counter through Neves, then Podence. When Podence crosses from the right, Jimenez meets it near the penalty spot but flicks his header a yard wide.

8.30pm GMT

43 min : Odegaard loops a pass over the Wolves defence. Martinelli dashes on to it and tries to lift it over Sa, but the keeper had sprinted off his line and is close enough to block.

8.27pm GMT

41 min : A dinky short corner routine by Odegaard and Saka is interrupted by the vigilant Semedo.

8.26pm GMT

40 min : Brilliant play by Moutinho in midfield, followed by a wonderful pass from deep by Neves. Semedo does equally well to beat Tierney to the ball and then trick his way past him ... only for the ball to run an inch out of play before he could cross.

8.24pm GMT

38 min : Saka booked for taking out Hwang as Wolves sought to launch a counter-attack.

8.24pm GMT

38 min : “Shoooooooot” The crowd urge Partey to show his power and precision from 25 yards. Instead he booms a shot into the stands.

8.21pm GMT

36 min : Lacazette hassles Coady into a sloppy pass. Martinelli picks it up, swaps passes with Lacazette and then pokes it just over the bar from 12 yards.

8.20pm GMT

34 min : Clever probing pass by Podence in behind Tierney. The Scot has to chase back and put it out for a throw rather than let Semedo get on the end of it.

8.19pm GMT

32 min : A foxy turn by Lacazette to eliminate Neves. Then he craks off a shot from 20 yards. It’s well hit but straight at Sa.

8.17pm GMT

30 min : Whereas Saka has sparkled, Martinelli hasn’t been involved much so far.

8.16pm GMT

29 min : Saka has been nifty going forward and backwards so far. He just scampered back to foil a counter-attack involving Aït-Nouri and Hwang.

8.15pm GMT

28 min : Sa comes for a cross from the right by Cedric but misses it completely. Tierney retrives it on the other side and hammers it back into the area. With the keeper still floundering in no-man’s land, Lacazette tries to sidefoot into the net .... but Kilman is well placed to make another block.

8.13pm GMT

26 min : Wolves steal about five yards at a freekick from the back. The crowd are going potty but the ref isn’t bothered.

8.08pm GMT

23 min : Odegaard’s in-swinging corner is headed away by Neves.

8.08pm GMT

21 min : Odegaard, just outside the box, tickles as pass through to Lacazette, who had made smart run to invite. But Kilman went with him and blocks his shot. That’s why Wolves don’t concede many: they just keep getting in the way (and when a defender doesn’t stop it, José Sa tends to: he has a better shot-to-save ratio than any other keeper who has played regularly in the Premier League this season).

8.06pm GMT

19 min : Arsenal have the ball in their own half but can’t build forward because of the quality of Wolves’ organisation and pressing from the front.

8.04pm GMT

17 min: A superb run down the right by Saka. Then he veers in-field and picks out Odegaard at the edge of the box. Odegaard sidesteps one defender and then lets fly. Saïss hurls himself in front of the shot to make a vital block.

8.02pm GMT

16 min : Better from Arsenal! Until Coady stretches out a leg to sent Lacazette wide of the goal. The striker’s shot from a difficult angle goes wide.

8.01pm GMT

15 min : Wolves are looking much surer of themselves than Arsenal do. They’re passing and moving with real class, continually finding space. Arsenal are looking raw by comparison.

7.59pm GMT

13 min : Podence finds space between arsenal’s midfield and defence, then pings a low pass into Jimenez, who has crept in between Arsenal’s two centrebacks. He drags his shot wide from the edge of the box. What a let-off for Arsenal!

7.57pm GMT

11 min : A reminder that only Man City have conceded fewer goals than Wolves in the Premier League this season. Their record this season after scoring first is Won 11, Drawn 1, Lost 0.

7.56pm GMT

GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Wolves (Hwang 10)

Gabriel, by the right-hand touchline, plays a blind backpass towards Ramsdale. Hwang zips in to get to it before the keeper and then calmly slots into the net from an acute angle!

Hwang Hee-Chan celebrates. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Reuters

7.54pm GMT

9 min : After Arsenal’s buoyant start, Wolves are starting to get the upper hand and forcing the hosts to defend.

7.53pm GMT

7 min : Moutinho’s corner is cleared at the near post. Neves helps the ball back in from the right ... and Saïss turns it into the net from six yards! But he was half a yard offside. Or was he? Yes, concludes Var after quite a long review.

No Goal: Romain Saiss scores their first goal before it was disallowed after a VAR review. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Reuters

7.51pm GMT

5 min : Corner to Wolves after nice work down the right by Semedo and Podence. Tierney seems to have hurt himself in the process of blocking the cross, but he’s fit enough to continue.

7.49pm GMT

3 min : It’s been a snappy start by Arsenal. They’re looking very sharp.

7.47pm GMT

1 min : What a bold start by Arsenal! Saka made an incursion by cutting in from the right and then fed Martinelli, who went down in the area under a challenge by Semedo. The ref ignores appeals for a penalty, and the replay suggests he was right to do so.

7.46pm GMT

1 min : Wolves get the game going!

7.45pm GMT

“Any idea why Smith Rowe is not even on the bench?” askes Lenny Peters. “And Tomiyasu as well?” apparently Smith Rowe is ill, and Tomiyasu has a calf problem.

7.43pm GMT

Arsenal are the first team out and are greeted by gentle applause. Then come the home team ... and they’re greeted by gentle applause plus a smattering of cheers. The atmosphere is expectant rather than fervent.

7.25pm GMT

Bruno Lage: “Today we go again with two midfielders, we did well with two midfielders against Arsenal the last time - that’s why I changed from Leicester (last weekend, when he played a 3-5-2). We know Arsenal are a strong team but I think we can come here and play our game ... Both teams will fight for the ball and we need to create problems for them. They are a strong team and they like to play with the ball - but I think we are also a strong team.”

6.54pm GMT

Teams

Martinelli returns to the starting lineup having served his suspension for copping two yellow cards in one move at Molineux. So Arteta starts with the same side that started that game. Wolves, meanwhile, look like they’re going to use the same 3-4-3 they used for that game but with slightly different personnel, with Hwang replacing Trincao on the right and Ait-Nouri at wingback instead of Marçal. Oh, and Moutinho’s back.

Arsenal : Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Subs: Leno, Holding, Tavares, Swanson, Elneny, Lokonga, Hutchinson, Pépé, Nketiah

Wolves : Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saïss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Aït-Nouri; Hwang, Jimenez, Podence

Subs: Ruddy, Marçal, Neto, Trincao, Silva, Jonny, Toti, Dendoncker, Cundle

Referee : M Atkinson

6.18pm GMT

Preamble

Hello and welcome. Arsenal and Wolves are right in the mix for a Champions League place: they’ve got matches in hand on Manchester United and West Ham and they’re both in decent form. But they can’t both make the top four – today’s clash will help determine which is more likely to get there.

Two weeks ago Arsenal won at Molineux thanks to the sort of steel they lacked earlier in the season and they followed that up by edging past Brentford last weekend. Mikel Arteta’s process is looking like it’s starting to bear fruit. But Wolves arrive in fine nick and are well capable of avenging their home defeat – they’ve already helped to knock Spurs and Leicester out of the top four running since them. Bruno Lage’s has done masterful work this season and now he has a fully fit squad to pick from, with Pedro Neto potentially adding sharpness to their attack. As some once said, admittedly of a prize bigger than fourth spot, it’s up for grabs now!.