ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Asks Judge To Declare Her Legally ‘Single’

By Darrell Tealer Jr
1051thebounce.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian has had enough of her ex-husband Kanye West’s constant online jabs. Kardashian, who still goes by her married named of Kim Kardashian-West, has told a judge that her former...

1051thebounce.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
E! News

Allow Chicago West and True Thompson's Sweet Run In Melt Your Heart

Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!. While out running errands on Feb. 3, Kim Kardashian and her 4-year-old daughter Chicago West bumped into someone very unexpected: Khloe Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. And of course, upon seeing each other—in Target of all places!—the two did what any little cousins would do in that fated moment: celebrate with a huge hug and proceed to jump around in circles.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Kris Jenner ready to call the FBI on Kanye West

At first, it really seemed like they could be friendly exes, but – one year since they officially split – relations between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at an all-time low, with bad blood on both sides. And, last week, things took a turn for the worse...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kris Jenner Just Filed Paperwork for Something Called “Kardashian Jenner Productions”

Update from Kris Jenner and her 10 percent: TMZ reports that the momager has filed legal documents to trademark “Kardashian Jenner Productions.” According to said documents, Kris will become the president of the production company, which will reportedly entail “all things entertainment and pop culture.” The company will also oversee the Kardashian-Jenner “empire,” including their YouTube and social media channels. In other words, Kris Jenner is about to get richer.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Kanye West's Latest Post After Social Media Meltdown: ‘Bring Our Family Back Together’

While Kanye ‘Ye’ West has allegedly moved on from his past relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old rapper has repeatedly taken to social media over the last several months to speak on the mother of his four children. After a since-deleted post last week in which he accused Kardashian of “kidnapping” their kids, West has once again used Instagram to make a public plea to his ex.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Miami Herald

Did Ellen DeGeneres Just Confirm Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant With Her and Travis Barker’s Child? 

Spilling some tea? Ellen DeGeneres may have just revealed that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her and fiancé Travis Barker’s first child together. The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s Instagram account shared a sneak peek of an upcoming episode on Thursday, February 17, revealing the talk show host, 64, asked Kris Jenner about Kylie Jenner’s newborn, Wolf Webster. Ellen also asked which kid she thinks will give birth to her 12th grandchild, to which Kris, 66, mentioned Kendall Jenner.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian On Pre-Valentine’s Date After Kanye West Came For Him On IG

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ignored all the crazy drama involving Kanye West and had a romantic dinner the night before Valentine’s Day in New York City. Pete Davidson, 28, and Kim Kardashian, 41, celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together at Cipriani in New York City on Sunday, Feb. 13. The lovebirds grabbed dinner with Kim’s pals Lala Anthony and Simon Huck in the Big Apple, before the group headed to a Super Bowl party. Kim and Pete were pictured holding hands while entering the celebrity hotspot restaurant, as seen in photos HERE. Once inside, the pair shared a romantic smooch that was also captured by paparazzi.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy