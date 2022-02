A familiarity with History’s Vikings isn’t required in order to enjoy its sequel series Vikings: Valhalla, which is set one hundred years after its predecessor and thus spins its own stand-alone tale of Viking conquest, treachery and conflict, the latter of which is not only external but internal as well, thanks to schisms between Viking culture’s traditional paganism and burgeoning Christianity. Those religious ruptures are the engine driving much of Jeb Stuart’s eight-episode Netflix affair (Feb. 25), although as admirers of Michael Hirst’s original Vikings know, the real draw here is roaring, screaming macho violence and sex, all of it delivered with a healthy dose of blood and the occasional glimpse of titillating nudity.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO