Today, Feb. 14, 2022, I make Broadway history as the first Black woman and woman of color to play the title role of Glinda in the Broadway production of “Wicked.” It is one of the greatest honors of my career thus far. I am so grateful to God for the opportunity. The term “Black History” has always felt misleading to me. It seemed to imply that Black triumphs, Black contributions, and even Black struggles, were all in the past. But the truth is: Black history is happening right now. Every day. I am living proof of that.

