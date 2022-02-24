NFL: Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Related
Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested
Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
247Sports
Grambling State shuts down Art Briles' reported hire as offensive coordinator
Grambling State denied a report late Wednesday night that said former Baylor head football coach Art Briles would be hired as the program's new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Hue Jackson, according to an update from the Monroe (La.) News-Star. "There is no truth to this rumor," a Grambling...
Odell Beckham Jr. makes two big announcements with Instagram post
Odell Beckham Jr. has experienced a whirlwind of emotions since the Super Bowl, and the star wide receiver is even more thankful for something that happened days after the Los Angeles Rams’ big win. Beckham revealed on Instagram late Tuesday night that he and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Wood,...
Surprising new detail emerges in Alvin Kamara battery case
Alvin Kamara is facing a felony charge after he was arrested for his role in the alleged beating of a man, and the NFL was apparently aware of the serious allegations before the New Orleans Saints star played in the Pro Bowl. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Kamara at Allegiant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Teams Are Frontrunners To Trade For Deshaun Watson
Where and when Deshaun Watson will take his next NFL snap is still very much up in the air. Before this past season, Watson requested a trade away from his current Houston Texans franchise. As if this situation wasn’t complicated enough, the 26-year-old signal caller was then hit with more than 20 accusations of alleged sexual misconduct and assault.
Former Rams first-round pick arrested again with over $120,000 worth of drugs
Former NFL player and ex-Los Angeles Rams first round pick Greg Robinson has once again found himself in trouble with the law. Robinson was allegedly arrested early Monday morning in Thibodaux, Louisiana, according to TMZ, and was issued a number of charges. He was reportedly found to be in possession of as much as $120,000 worth of drugs.
Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night
A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison
Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas
NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
Aaron Rodgers sells California home as fate with Packers looms
Aaron Rodgers has sold his longtime California home — where he would go to unwind in the offseason — for $5.13 million, The Post can report. The Green Bay Packers quarterback initially purchased the five-bedroom, six-bathroom San Diego abode nearly 12 years ago, in 2009, for $2,055,000, property records show.
Houston Chronicle
Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson arrested in suspected domestic violence incident before Houston flight
Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport Sunday morning on a flight back to Houston, following what airport officials called a domestic-violence incident. Peterson was arrested following a fight with his wife on a plane that was about to take off, TMZ reported...
Adrian Peterson Arrested Sunday: Fans React To Troubling News
On Sunday afternoon, police reportedly arrested veteran running back Adrian Peterson for alleged domestic violence on an airplane. “Law enforcement sources tell us the ex-Vikings running back was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence Sunday at LAX,” TMZ reported on Sunday. “This after airport police got a call at about 8:30 AM over a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX and attempting to take off en route to Houston.”
Lovie Smith Names Texans Starting Quarterback Right Now
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is ready to ride with Davis Mills. And is ready for the Deshaun Watson situation to be over. Speaking to Rich Eisen, Smith admitted while no job is guaranteed in February, he has confidence that Mills will play well when the 2022 NFL season kicks off.
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Addresses Retirement Talk
When Tom Brady officially announced his retirement, the NFL world then began asking questions about Rob Gronkowski‘s NFL future. He’s going to retire just like Brady did, right? Not so fast, according to Camille Kostek, his girlfriend. In speaking with TMZ Sports this week, Kostek said she doesn’t...
Troy Aikman’s mind-boggling rumored salary from ESPN that’s higher than most NFL players
If recent rumors are true, then NFL legend Troy Aikman has a $17 million-plus reason to leave FOX Sports and join ESPN. As reported earlier, the Dallas Cowboys icon is said to be in “deep negotiations” with ESPN for the lead analyst role on its “Monday Night Football” show. It is a pretty big move since a lot of people are already used to seeing Aikman alongside Joe Buck fore the network’s NFL coverage.
FOX Reportedly Will Consider These Candidates To Replace Troy Aikman
Joe Buck reportedly will have a new partner in the broadcast booth for the 2022 NFL season. Buck’s longtime partner, Troy Aikman, is on the verge of leaving FOX for ESPN, according to a New York Post report. Aikman, who also was rumored to be in the mix for a broadcast job with Amazon, reportedly will join the Worldwide Leader’s “Monday Night Football” team.
The shockingly racist reason the Dolphins didn't hire Mike Tomlin in 2007
A long-time Miami Dolphins’ beat reporter details the racism that prevented Mike Tomlin from landing the team’s head coaching job in 2007.
Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Troy Aikman Rumors
For several months now, rumors have been swirling about Troy Aikman’s broadcasting future. Will the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster stay with FOX or head elsewhere in free agency this offseason?. Wednesday night, we might have gotten our answer. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting...
Good news for Watson?
Leading up to the NFL trade deadline last November, the Miami Dolphins were heavily involved in trade talks with the Houston Texans for former Clemson and current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, (...)
brides.com
Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford
On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0