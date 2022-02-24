ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
City
Elk Grove, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Time Out Global

Princess Jasmine to Cinderella: Shubshri Kandiah on playing a modern day princess

When Shubshri Kandiah takes to the stage in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s extravagant musical production of Cinderella this autumn, there will be a certain synchronicity in the air. “‘In My Own Little Corner’ was one of the first songs that I learned when I started singing lessons when I was 12 years old,” she says. “So to be singing that on stage, it's like a full circle.”
MOVIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
NBC 29 News

Auditions are underway for Charlottesville Opera

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you love to sing and act, there’s a perfect opportunity for you: Charlottesville Opera is gearing up for auditions!. “This summer we will be producing the Sound of Music and the Merry Widow as part of our 45th season, and we want you. It’s audition season. If you’re interested in our emerging artist program - being a part of the chorus, an acting role, one of the children’s roles 5 to 16 - we want to hear from you,” Artistic Director Caroline Worra said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Sanford Herald

Shakira sleeps like a frog with her legs crossed

Shakira sleeps with her "legs crossed" like a frog and falls asleep with candy in her mouth. The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker has let slip some of the bizarre habits she has, including her unusual sleeping position and having a sugar-free sweet before hitting the pillow. Thank you for reading!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Parade

Anthony Anderson's Wife Is His 'Queen!' Get to Know Alvina Stewart, Their Adorable Meet-Cute Story and More

Both professionally and personally, Anthony Anderson has a lot to smile about these days. He’s starred on—and produced—the hit sitcom Black-ish for nearly eight years, with the critically acclaimed series currently enjoying its eighth and final season on ABC. His role on the show as Andre “Dre” Johnson, husband and father of five, has earned him seven Emmy nominations and several NAACP Image Awards along the way. The 51-year-old hosts the ABC game show To Tell the Truth with his mom (!), occasionally guest-hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!—and as of Thursday, Feb. 24, he’s returning to his role as Det. Kevin Bernard on the Season 21 reboot of Law & Order. And then there’s his home life, which happily includes his marriage to wife Alvina Stewart.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown was ‘terrified’ after leaving Kody

“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown was scared of potential backlash after announcing her split from husband Kody Brown on social media last year. “When Mom first released the picture on Instagram, explaining that she had left, she was terrified. She was horrified,” the former couple’s 23-year-old son Paedon Brown said on the latest episode of the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Disney Pulling Another Big Movie From Netflix

Several Disney titles are leaving Netflix throughout February, and one of them includes Steven Spielberg's The BFG. The big-budget family movie is leaving the streaming platform on Feb. 28. It seems like the perfect title for Disney to add to Disney+ in the future. The movie is an adaptation of...
MOVIES
Mountain Democrat

Stars at School: Karan Derebail

Ponderosa High School recently captured the El Dorado County Academic Decathlon winning trophy because of devoted decathletes like Karan Derebail, who has participated in Academic Decathlon since he was a freshman. This year Karan, thought of as a human encyclopedia by his coach and teammates, is serving as the team’s lead captain. He is extremely knowledgeable and rigorously studies the Academic Decathlon curriculum.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Shares Pic of Flawless Dance Move After Sharing Her Story

Maybe Daniela Ruah can incorporate her dance moves in an upcoming NCIS: Los Angeles. The actress can still show off beautiful lines. Ruah posted a snap of herself celebrating an interview for a podcast. She looked like a prima ballerina in the photo, which she captioned: “My interview with Boss Move Series is out now! Titled “Cultivating your Planted Roots to Thrive” where I share a little about my journey and the lessons I live by, to keep thriving.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

What Happened to the Pink House Owner From 'Fixer to Fabulous'? Here's an Update

Watching too much HGTV can make us, well, a bit jealous. The stunning work of married home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs always leaves us with our drooling jaws on the floor. The two stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous — which first aired in 2019 — restore historic houses around their own neighborhood in Bentonville, Ark. They transform said houses into uber-chic, modern masterpieces nearly anyone would be grateful to call their home. With a knack for preservation and innovative design, Dave and Jenny never fail to wow.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

1883 Episode 10 Preview: Faith Hill Suggests 'Have a Lot of Kleenex and a Bucket of Ice Cream'

If you watched the last episode of 1883, you might be anxious for the finale. Last week's episode arrived at that moment fans have been dreading since the opening scene of episode one, when Elsa (Isabel May) woke up amidst an attack and shot a Lakota man in the head while he shot her with an arrow. Back then, that arrow didn't seem like such a big deal. Now, we know it's a very, very big deal.
TV SERIES

