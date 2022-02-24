NFL: Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Related
Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Is Now Imminent
Earlier in the week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a bunch of “Monday Night Gratitude” media on Instagram, stirring the pot for the masses on his impending career decision. Rodgers, 38, will either retire, request a trade to a different team, or play for the Packers...
Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested
Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Troy Aikman Rumors
For several months now, rumors have been swirling about Troy Aikman’s broadcasting future. Will the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster stay with FOX or head elsewhere in free agency this offseason?. Wednesday night, we might have gotten our answer. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting...
2 Teams Are Frontrunners To Trade For Deshaun Watson
Where and when Deshaun Watson will take his next NFL snap is still very much up in the air. Before this past season, Watson requested a trade away from his current Houston Texans franchise. As if this situation wasn’t complicated enough, the 26-year-old signal caller was then hit with more than 20 accusations of alleged sexual misconduct and assault.
247Sports
Grambling State shuts down Art Briles' reported hire as offensive coordinator
Grambling State denied a report late Wednesday night that said former Baylor head football coach Art Briles would be hired as the program's new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Hue Jackson, according to an update from the Monroe (La.) News-Star. "There is no truth to this rumor," a Grambling...
Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night
A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison
Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas
NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
Aaron Rodgers sells California home as fate with Packers looms
Aaron Rodgers has sold his longtime California home — where he would go to unwind in the offseason — for $5.13 million, The Post can report. The Green Bay Packers quarterback initially purchased the five-bedroom, six-bathroom San Diego abode nearly 12 years ago, in 2009, for $2,055,000, property records show.
Houston Chronicle
Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson arrested in suspected domestic violence incident before Houston flight
Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport Sunday morning on a flight back to Houston, following what airport officials called a domestic-violence incident. Peterson was arrested following a fight with his wife on a plane that was about to take off, TMZ reported...
Lovie Smith Names Texans Starting Quarterback Right Now
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is ready to ride with Davis Mills. And is ready for the Deshaun Watson situation to be over. Speaking to Rich Eisen, Smith admitted while no job is guaranteed in February, he has confidence that Mills will play well when the 2022 NFL season kicks off.
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Addresses Retirement Talk
When Tom Brady officially announced his retirement, the NFL world then began asking questions about Rob Gronkowski‘s NFL future. He’s going to retire just like Brady did, right? Not so fast, according to Camille Kostek, his girlfriend. In speaking with TMZ Sports this week, Kostek said she doesn’t...
The shockingly racist reason the Dolphins didn't hire Mike Tomlin in 2007
A long-time Miami Dolphins’ beat reporter details the racism that prevented Mike Tomlin from landing the team’s head coaching job in 2007.
Troy Aikman’s mind-boggling rumored salary from ESPN that’s higher than most NFL players
If recent rumors are true, then NFL legend Troy Aikman has a $17 million-plus reason to leave FOX Sports and join ESPN. As reported earlier, the Dallas Cowboys icon is said to be in “deep negotiations” with ESPN for the lead analyst role on its “Monday Night Football” show. It is a pretty big move since a lot of people are already used to seeing Aikman alongside Joe Buck fore the network’s NFL coverage.
There’s 1 Likely Candidate To Replace Troy Aikman At FOX
Troy Aikman is reportedly on the verge of leaving his longtime broadcasting position with Fox Sports. According to a report from the New York Post, the TV personality and NFL broadcasting free agent is expected to leave Fox and join ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman and Joe Buck have...
Good news for Watson?
Leading up to the NFL trade deadline last November, the Miami Dolphins were heavily involved in trade talks with the Houston Texans for former Clemson and current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, (...)
Beloved Vikings QB Lands on His Feet Again
A preseason Minnesota Vikings god goes back on his throne – in the USFL. The folklorish Kyle Sloter was drafted this week by the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL’s 2022 Draft. The USFL was active for three years in the 1980s, going dormant for almost 40 years...
Did Aaron Rodgers just drop subtle hint on Packers’ future?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision on his playing future is perhaps the biggest storyline in the NFL offseason. Rodgers’ decision could single-handedly change the landscape of the NFL, whether he is traded to another team or opts to return to Green Bay. The Packers star has...
brides.com
Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford
On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s latest move reignites trade rumors
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson found his name in trade rumors once again after a rather simple move on social media. Wilson recently changed his profile picture on Twitter, going from a photo of himself in Seahawks jersey to that of his days at Collegiate School in Virginia with his dad. With the move, however, his Twitter profile no longer shows any mention of the Seattle franchise–which sparked talks that it’s a sign he’s getting traded and leaving the team.
