Did you just combine my two favorite things? I may need to plan a road trip to try this. Girl Scout cookie season is upon us and last week I told you where to pick up cookies throughout Wichita Falls. Always be sure to get out there and support your local troops, but it looks like I need to support the troops over in San Antonio. Local brewery Weathered Souls has partnered up with Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas to make two new beers.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO