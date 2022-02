The director of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks describes it as, "one of the most disturbing poaching cases in recent history.”. It would be hard to dispute Director Hank Worsech's assessment. The number of people involved and the amount of Montana wildlife carnage made this a lengthy case to sort through. But after over two and a half years, a poaching investigation in northeast Montana has ended with final sentences being handed down in Garfield County.

