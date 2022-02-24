New York artists offered millions in stipends and jobs

Amazon workers in New York will vote on unionization next month, as the company now faces two potentially groundbreaking union elections at once. Federal labor officials on Thursday officially set a union vote for thousands of Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse. The in-person election is set to run between March 25-30. Meanwhile, workers at another warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., are voting by mail for the second time on whether to unionize. The results of the two election are likely to come within days of each other.

