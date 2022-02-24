ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York artists offered millions in stipends and jobs

Creatives Rebuild New York is in search of local artists to subsidize. Successful applicants will gain access to stipends and jobs, distributed from the initiative’s total fund of $125 million. The program comes on the heels of a...

