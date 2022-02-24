ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police arrest man for multiple robberies over the span of nine days

By FOX23.com News Staff
 1 day ago
David Woodruff-Abernathy is facing several charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, wearing a mask in commission of a felony, and larceny from a retailer.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man on Thursday for robbing multiple Dollar General and CVS locations over the course of nine days.

David Woodruff-Abernathy is facing several charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, wearing a mask in commission of a felony, and larceny from a retailer.

Surveillance video of who police say is David Woodruff-Abernathy

Police said he’s also facing another robbery charge for a case out of Broken Arrow. The robberies occurred on Feb. 16, Feb. 20, Feb. 21, Feb. 22 and Feb. 24.

Police said Woodruff-Abernathy was armed with a crowbar on most incidents, and took cash from the registers before running away on foot.

