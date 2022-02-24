Obituary: Sudol, Frank Thomas

Ukraine's embattled leader accused Russia of war crimes and "state terrorism" Tuesday after a fresh blast pounded the heart of the country's second-largest city, fueling fears that civilians would bear the brunt of an intensifying assault. Russia hit major cities across Ukraine with increasingly heavy shelling as the conflict escalated...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Voters in Texas will usher in the midterm campaign season with primaries that will test just how far to the right the Republican Party will shift in a state where many in the GOP have already tightened their embrace of former President Donald Trump. Incumbent...
Derek Jeter’s decision to step down as CEO of the Miami Marlins prompted a theory from World Series champion Justin Turner on Monday. Turner, who is currently playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, tweeted Jeter was stepping down over two major reasons. "Hot take," Turner started. "My sources, common...
LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - SWIFT said on Tuesday it was waiting to see which banks authorities want disconnected from its global financial messaging system as sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine are rolled out. The European Union, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Britain agreed...
The Supreme Court on Monday struggled with how to define the reach of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a case with profound implications for the agency’s power to address a main contributor to climate change. At issue during Monday’s argument was the scope of the EPA’s authority to...
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball gave itself and the players’ association six hours to salvage opening day. After a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2 hours produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart, MLB extended its deadline to Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to be a big issue Tuesday night during President Biden's State of the Union address. A new CBS News poll found that those who plan to watch Mr. Biden's State of the Union address say that the war, U.S. economy, inflation, and the pandemic are among the top things they want to hear about tonight.
