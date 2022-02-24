ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsboro, WV

Obituary: Sudol, Frank Thomas

By Andrew Noll
WTAP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENNSBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Frank Thomas Sudol, 74,...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Ukraine cities face intense shelling as Russian convoy closes in on Kyiv

Ukraine's embattled leader accused Russia of war crimes and "state terrorism" Tuesday after a fresh blast pounded the heart of the country's second-largest city, fueling fears that civilians would bear the brunt of an intensifying assault. Russia hit major cities across Ukraine with increasingly heavy shelling as the conflict escalated...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pennsboro, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cremation#Ohio Valley#Wtap#Ruby Memorial Hospital
The Associated Press

MLB extends deadline to salvage openers to 5 p.m. Tuesday

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball gave itself and the players’ association six hours to salvage opening day. After a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2 hours produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart, MLB extended its deadline to Tuesday at 5 p.m.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy