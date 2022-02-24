ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FDA approves Eli Lilly drug to cut death, hospitalization risk in all heart patients

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030lRO_0eO5dUDU00

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator said on Thursday it had approved Eli Lilly (LLY.N) and partner Boehringer Ingelheim's drug, Jardiance, for expanded use in reducing the risk of death and hospitalization for all patients with heart failure.

Originally approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2014 for type 2 diabetes patients, the drug's use was expanded last year in some adults living with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, which happens when the muscle of the left ventricle is not pumping as well as normal.

"While Jardiance may not be effective in all patients with heart failure, this approval is a significant step forward for patients and our understanding of heart failure," said Norman Stockbridge, director of the FDA's Division of Cardiology and Nephrology.

The expansion on Thursday now increases its market size to cover a very large patient population of about 6.2 million people, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Jardiance also faces competition from AstraZeneca Plc's(AZN.L)drug Farxiga, which has approval for patients with symptomatic heart failure.

Eli Lilly recorded nearly $1.5 billion in revenue for Jardiance in 2021, while Farxiga garnered twice that amount for AstraZeneca.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Lly#Diabetes Patients#Astrazeneca Plc
Fortune

Scientists said we’d take annual COVID jabs like flu shots. Now Fauci says it might be only every 5 years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that the world is nearly over the full-blown first phase of the pandemic and that the worst may be behind us. He also added that annual vaccine boosters might not be needed as we once thought.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Fauci says Covid booster shots may have to be taken every five years rather than annually

Dr Anthony Fauci has said some people may only need Covid booster shots “every four or five years” instead of annually. “It will depend on who you are,” he told the Financial Times in an interview on Wednesday, “but if you are a normal, healthy 30-year-old person with no underlying conditions, you might need a booster only every four or five years.” Dr Fauci previously suggested – as recently as December – that it might be necessary for people to get vaccinated annually to prevent a resurgence of Covid.He said during an appearance on CNN: “One of the things I’m...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Mashed

Why Tyson Foods And The Poultry Industry May Be In Danger

Amid ongoing worldwide supply chain shortages, the American poultry industry is now facing another major hurdle in the form of a potential widespread outbreak of bird flu. According to The Washington Post, the federal government recently confirmed a number of outbreaks of a highly pathogenic form of bird flu, indicating that additional cross-country fowl infections could be found in the coming weeks.
INDIANA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

334K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy