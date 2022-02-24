Securing Your Organization from Attacks Targeting Microsoft 365 Vulnerabilities Enjoying the Benefits and Minimizing the Risks o…
Despite their reliance on the Microsoft 365 platform, too many organizations overlook its significant security vulnerabilities. Along with convenience and productivity, open source often delivers risk, in the form of vulnerabilities and even malicious code blocks. Since virtually all websites and software include open source code, its caveat emptor for users...securityboulevard.com
Comments / 0