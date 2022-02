I decided to buy more L3Harris thanks to the company's ability to boost dividends and protect investors in uncertain times. I have 23% aerospace & defense exposure. That's not based on me expecting war but a decision based on the characteristics of that industry. Most defense companies work in a (sub)industry with high entry barriers for competition and with the ability to benefit from constantly rising government contracts. Most large defense companies are in a great spot to turn revenue into free cash flow used to boost dividends and buybacks. In this article, I will discuss L3Harris Technologies (LHX). The company is undervalued due to supply chain issues, high inflation, and the fact that since the pandemic, nobody really cared for aerospace & defense companies. Now, I am increasingly looking to reinvest dividends and more capital in LHX as I think the company is too cheap.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO