Bruins Need to Bring Kessel Back

By Michael DeRosa
The Hockey Writers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been over a decade since the Boston Bruins traded Phil Kessel to the Toronto Maple Leafs. After the way his tenure ended, it seemed there was no chance he would ever return. However, according to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, the Bruins are one of the teams currently linked to...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes trade D Michael Callahan to Boston Bruins

The Arizona Coyotes made a trade on Tuesday, sending defenseman Michael Callahan to the Boston Bruins in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Callahan, 22, was the 142nd selection in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Coyotes. He has played his last four seasons at the NCAA level for Providence College, wearing the “C” in his last three years. Callahan registered three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in his senior season.
MassLive.com

NESN’s Bruins broadcast team of Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley forced briefly off air by Watertown studio fire alarm

Jack Edwards has made no secret of his frustration of not being on the road for Bruins games this season. Thursday appeared to only add to his aggravation. The NESN broadcast team is still calling games from the Watertown studio when the Bruins are on the road as they were Thursday night against the Seattle Kraken. That started at the beginning of the pandemic and still continues.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins routed by Devils as recent shortcomings are illuminated

In his own words, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan had been “looking forward” to Thursday’s game at PPG Paints Arena … and, no, not just because he wanted to see what wacky outfit AT&T SportsNet’s Dan Potash would pull out for ’80s night. The Penguins...
NESN

Bruins Acquire Rights To Massachusetts Native In Trade With Coyotes

Michael Callahan very well may get the chance to skate for his hometown team, as the Bruins acquired the rights to the defenseman in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes. Boston on Tuesday announced the team traded its seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft to the Coyotes in exchange for the rights to Callahan, a Franklin, Mass., native who currently plays at Providence College.
97.3 ESPN

4 Philadelphia Flyers That Could Be on the Move at NHL Trade Deadline

One player we all know Philadelphia Flyers fans will have their eye on leading up to the March 21 NHL trade deadline is captain Claude Giroux. The 34-year old has a no-movement clause, but is expected to waive that if the team can find a deal with the right team, who would like to add his 16 goals and 38 points in 48 games.
NBC Sports

NHL trade rumors: Should Bruins pay this potential Phil Kessel asking price?

The Boston Bruins need to add more scoring depth to their roster before the 2022 NHL trade deadline, and one of the most intriguing players who could address that weakness is a familiar face. Phil Kessel is able to hit unrestricted free agency this summer. He's currently playing for the...
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Are an Analytical Anomaly

At 32-13-5, the New York Rangers’ 69 points are good for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Only five teams in the NHL have more points and have a better point percentage than the Rangers. For a group that still has one of the youngest rosters in the league, the jump between last season and this one has been marvelous.
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Tuch Taking Sting Out of Eichel Trade

When Buffalo Sabres general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams finally pulled the trigger and traded former captain and franchise player Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4, 2021, people around the hockey world were immediately skeptical of the return that he got. After waiting months and letting the situation drag out and get ugly, people thought Adams had settled on a deal that didn’t yield the best case scenario return for the Sabres – those people seem to have quieted down a bit since then. Still, not many people saw Alex Tuch, the current roster piece acquired from the Golden Knights, as the main piece of the trade, but rather Peyton Krebs, the young prospect with tons of untapped potential.
MATTHEW BARNABY WANTS TO SIGN IN THE ECHL TO PLAY AGAINST SEAN AVERY

As you may know by now, former NHL pest Sean Avery is returning to professional hockey, signing a standard player contract with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. Last night before the signing was made official, another former NHL pest, Matthew Barnaby, took to Twitter to say that he will sign with any team in the same division as the Orland Solar Bears just so he can play against, and presumably fight, Sean Avery.
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-3 Loss to Sharks – 2/24/22

The New York Islanders earned a point in a night of milestones against the San Jose Sharks. Zdeno Chara broke the record for the most games played by a defenseman, passing Chris Chelios, and Zach Parise scored his 400th career goal. Unfortunately, the Islanders still lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Sharks and only have 19 wins in their 47 games played this season.
The Hockey Writers

New Jersey Devils: Who Is Hot & Who Is Not

Tonight the New Jersey Devils will play their first game in eight days. The break came at a good time for the team as they appear to be getting a few players back from injury. While some believe the season is a total loss, seeing the Devils are last in their division with 39 points, the team will look ahead to string together meaningful games. Prior to the puck drop in Pittsburgh, I thought it would be a good time to check in and see who is hot and who is not as they prepare for the last 32 games of the season.
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights News & Rumors: Eichel, Georgiev, Patrick

In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, Jack Eichel is back and is looking more comfortable each time he hits the ice. In other news, it is being reported that the team has reached out to the New York Rangers regarding goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, and could make a deal for him before the trade deadline. Last but not least, Nolan Patrick has been sidelined with a concussion after taking a high hit from Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Trade Targets, Trade Chips & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. As we creep closer to the trade deadline, let’s review some of the noise surrounding the team from some of the game’s biggest insiders.
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ 3 Most Disappointing Players Through First Half of 2021-22

The 2021-22 season has been a roller coaster for the Edmonton Oilers. After starting the season 16-5-0, they went on a massive slide that had many calling for head coach Dave Tippett’s job. However, they seemed to get back on track before dropping two straight in an embarrassing fashion after the All-Star Game, which led to Tippett’s dismissal.
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 3-2 Loss to the Kings

Just days after after the Arizona Coyotes lost 5-3 at home to the Los Angeles Kings, the two faced off again at Gila River Arena, and though the club’s approach was different, the end result was a familiar one. Not that they didn’t make it interesting. The Coyotes...
NESN

Ryan Donato Admits Playing Bruins Still Brings Up Some Emotions

Ryan Donato has played the Bruins several times since he was traded away from the franchise in 2019, but the Massachusetts native and former Harvard star admitted playing his hometown team still brings up feelings. Donato now plays for the Seattle Kraken. Ahead of Boston’s game against the NHL’s newest...
The Hockey Writers

5 Things to Know About New Oilers’ AHL Affiliate Coach Colin Chaulk

There was plenty of buzz when the Edmonton Oilers fired head coach Dave Tippett and replaced him with Jay Woodcroft from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Bakersfield Condors, and the din only grew as the Oilers started 5-0 under their new bench boss. All the excitement about Woodcroft taking...
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars GameDay 2/24/22 @ Nashville Predators: What To Watch

The Stars are coming off an impressive 3-2 comeback overtime victory against the Winnipeg Jets last night [Feb. 23]. The victory is the second straight against the Jets and the 10th win in the last 14 games overall. Now, they travel to Nashville to face a Predators team just ahead of them in the standings in another crucial Central Division matchup.
