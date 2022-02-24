What If Notre Dame lands Five-Star QB Dante Moore

West Virginia lost on Wednesday night. That, in and of itself, is not unique. The Mountaineers have now lost twelve of their last thirteen games. The way WVU lost in Ames, though, made this one especially hard to swallow. Bob Huggins' squad held a twelve-point lead several minutes into the second half, squandered that, took the lead back, and had the ball and the lead with 22 seconds remaining. Then, back-to-back horrendous inbounds, with the second being stolen and laid up for what was the game-winning bucket for Iowa State.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO