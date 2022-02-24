ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Alex Salmond makes call for peace in Ukraine as he suspends show on RT network

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jecor_0eO5XsLO00

Former first minister Alex Salmond has suspended his show on Kremlin-backed network RT until “peace” can be secured in eastern Europe.

Mr Salmond has come under fire for the show, which was produced independently and broadcast on RT, in the lead up to and following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

The Culture Secretary ordered regulator Ofcom to review the licence of the broadcaster earlier this week, saying it was “demonstrably part of Russia’s global disinformation campaign”.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Mr Salmond said: “Slainte Media have decided to suspend the Alex Salmond Show broadcast on RT until further notice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKBN5_0eO5XsLO00

“We now have the worst of all fears – a hot war in Europe.

“The efforts of every single person should be to re-establish the peace. That certainly is our focus, and therefore Slainte Media have decided to suspend the Alex Salmond Show until that can be secured.”

The former first minister was criticised by a number of opposition politicians, including during exchanges at Prime Minister’s Questions, and by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove , and his successor and former deputy, Nicola Sturgeon.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said it was “unthinkable” he was still broadcasting the show on RT.

I’m appalled at Alex Salmond’s continued involvement with RT

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister

“I’m appalled at Alex Salmond’s continued involvement with RT, I don’t think it’s any secret now that I don’t think he should ever have had a television show on RT, but it is even more unthinkable now that that should continue,” she added.

Mr Salmond, the leader of the Alba Party, claimed he had never received any “editorial interference” from the network, while taking a swipe at his critics, adding that former MP and co-presenter, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, had suffered abuse as a result of the attention.

“The blatant attacks on freedom of speech from establishment political parties are not just entirely hypocritical, but have whipped up a crescendo of personal abuse and harassment of my co-presenter, Ms Ahmed-Sheikh, to the extent that she is now quite legitimately concerned about the safety of her family,” he said.

“All wars come to an end. Let us pray that this one will not escalate even further. Now every single person’s efforts should turn to supporting attempts to regain the peace.”

On Thursday, Mr Salmond’s show was posted on the RT website.

Former Lib Dem leader, Sir Vince Cable , drew criticism for appearing on this week’s show to promote his book, in an interview that was recorded on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the party said it was “wrong” for Sir Vince to appear, with the former leader saying he condemned the invasion, adding he had asked RT not to make use of the interview.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Vince Cable
Person
Alex Salmond
Person
Michael Gove
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Rt#Russian#Culture#Ofcom#Ms Sturgeon#The Alba Party
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

521K+
Followers
176K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy