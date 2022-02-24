ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Family of man fatally shot by Chicago police files lawsuit

Times Daily
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of an armed man who was shot in the back by...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Ukraine cities face intense shelling as Russian convoy closes in on Kyiv

Ukraine's embattled leader accused Russia of war crimes and "state terrorism" Tuesday after a fresh blast pounded the heart of the country's second-largest city, fueling fears that civilians would bear the brunt of an intensifying assault. Russia hit major cities across Ukraine with increasingly heavy shelling as the conflict escalated...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

California, Oregon, Washington to drop school mask mandates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Schoolchildren in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks as part of new indoor mask policies the Democratic governors of all three states announced jointly on Monday. “With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington...
The Associated Press

‘Every second counts’: Global reactions to UN climate report

BERLIN (AP) — A panel of scientists convened by the United Nations has published a report on the impact that climate change has had, is having and will have on the planet, including on the natural world and human civilization. The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concludes that nearly half the world’s population already faces significant risk from global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy