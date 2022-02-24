ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Three men plead guilty to plotting a white supremacist attack on power grid

By Jake Zuckerman
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAAds_0eO5UT0c00

Three men pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges after admitting plans to attack the power grid “in furtherance of white supremacist ideology,” according to documents unsealed Wednesday.

Christopher Brenner Cook, 20, of Columbus, Ohio; Jonathan Allen Frost, 24, of West Lafayette, Indiana, and of Katy, Texas; and Jackson Matthew Sawall, 22, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, each pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Ohio to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

Court records show they entered their pleas Feb. 7. Each man faces a 15-year maximum sentence and up to a $250,000 fine.

The facts stipulated by the men paint a goal of racist dystopia, in which an armed attack on power grids would cause confusion, economic upheaval, and unrest — ripe conditions for a “revolutionary force,” the documents state.

They were each assigned their own substation in different parts of the country to attack. The court filings do not specify the locations of the substations.

“There were also conversations about how the possibility of the power being out for many months could cause some serious change or straight out war, even a race war; additionally, that without power across the country, it could cause the next Great Depression, people wouldn’t show up to work, the economy could crash and there would be a ripe opportunity for potential (white) leaders to rise up,” the documents state.

The men discussed using explosive devices to distract law enforcement as officers respond to any siege.

Frost sought to provide rifles for the men, including by building them himself with parts he purchased online, according to court records. He also bought a rifle in Texas with no serial number, known as a “ghost gun,” and brought it to Ohio in February 2020 for Cook.

At the time, the three met to plan their assault. Sawall and Cook bought spray paint which they used to paint a swastika flag at an unspecified park with the caption “Join the Front” — a pseudonym for their online chat group.

In August 2020, FBI agents raided their home and found weapons and Nazi and white supremacist material.

Of the former: Agents found a tactical magazine and various camouflage jackets in Cook’s home along with a “recently acquired, but not yet assembled” rifle. In Frost’s home, they found multiple riffles, suppressors, gun components, and chemicals that FBI testing concluded “could be used to create an explosive device.” Other court records show a long list of seized weapons, ammunition, chemicals, and electronic devices.

Of the latter: Agents found in Cook’s bedroom a copy of the book “Siege.” The court documents don’t specify the author, although the Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors hate groups, says “Siege” was written by neo-Nazi James Mason and pushes for violent extremism . The book appeared on a list of suggested reading for people he tried to recruit, per court documents, along with “A Squire’s Trial” — which bears a swastika on its cover .

Were the men to get caught, they discussed making “suicide necklaces” filled with fentanyl, a powerful opiate. Frost provided such necklaces to Cook and Sawall, the latter of whom swallowed his pill during a police stop after their Ohio meeting but ultimately survived.

All three await sentencing. Attorney information for the three was not available on a public court database as of Wednesday evening.

“These three defendants admitted to engaging in a disturbing plot, in furtherance of white supremacist ideology, to attack energy facilities in order to damage the economy and stoke division in our country,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen in a news release. “The Justice Department is committed to investigating and disrupting such terrorist plots and holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes.”

This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal , a States Newsroom affiliate.

The post Three men plead guilty to plotting a white supremacist attack on power grid appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 2

Related
Missouri Independent

St. Louis tries to block lawsuit against police officers from going to federal trial

The City of St. Louis is asking a panel of federal judges to reconsider a January decision to allow a lawsuit against city police officers to go to trial.  Short of that, the city is asking for a rehearing in front of the entire U.S. District Court of Appeals for the Eighth District to stop […] The post St. Louis tries to block lawsuit against police officers from going to federal trial appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

It’s time Missouri lawmakers close the domestic violence gun loophole | Opinion

Missouri continuously ranks in the top 10 of states for gun violence deaths and the number of women killed by their partners.  Domestic violence hotlines throughout Missouri receive on average about 200 calls a day, and in 2020 nearly 30,000 individuals received services through the state’s domestic violence programs. The numbers are staggering, yet Missouri […] The post It’s time Missouri lawmakers close the domestic violence gun loophole | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Prosecutor: No ‘criminal intent’ by reporter Missouri governor accused of hacking

There was no evidence of any criminal intent by a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter who was targeted by the governor after finding a security flaw in a state website, Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson said in an interview Monday.  If any crime was committed, Thompson said, it was in the “fringes” of an overly-broad state […] The post Prosecutor: No ‘criminal intent’ by reporter Missouri governor accused of hacking appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

Claim that reporter hacked state website was debunked. Parson still says he’s a criminal

For four months, Gov. Mike Parson tried to convince Missourians that a reporter who discovered a security flaw in a state website was a hacker who deserved criminal prosecution.  His argument crashed headlong into reality on Monday, when the 158-page investigative file produced by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cole County prosecutor was finally […] The post Claim that reporter hacked state website was debunked. Parson still says he’s a criminal appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, IN
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, WI
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
West Lafayette, OH
West Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
Missouri Independent

Sheltered workshop or community jobs? Missouri debates disabled adults in the workforce

This story was originally published by The Kansas City Beacon. Robert Petrie takes pride in his job. The 38-year-old started working as a Walmart cart attendant in Sedalia, Missouri, nearly two years ago. He made the move when he said his old job with McDonald’s wasn’t challenging enough anymore – the same reason he decided […] The post Sheltered workshop or community jobs? Missouri debates disabled adults in the workforce appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Judges must produce Missouri Senate map before candidate filing closes

Local election officials want new state Senate district maps as soon as possible, Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller told the Judicial Redistricting Commission Friday. But when the panel’s public hearing was over, no one would say when it must be finished. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office provided clarity a few hours later – the […] The post Judges must produce Missouri Senate map before candidate filing closes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

State judges across the U.S. face growing GOP pushback against rulings in election cases

In mid-December, Texas’ highest criminal court revoked the state attorney general’s ability to use his office to prosecute election-related cases without the request of a district or county attorney. In an 8-1 opinion, the all-Republican court weakened Attorney General Ken Paxton’s power to independently go after perpetrators of voter fraud, a problem he says is rampant but […] The post State judges across the U.S. face growing GOP pushback against rulings in election cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
TEXAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Federal lawsuit targets Missouri’s ‘dysfunctional’ food assistance program

Mary Holmes, a 55-year-old St. Louis resident with cancer and other health challenges, says she has struggled to put food on the table for more than a month. Holmes relies on food assistance, but she hasn’t been able to get through the state’s call center line to maintain her federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) […] The post Federal lawsuit targets Missouri’s ‘dysfunctional’ food assistance program appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Fbi#White Supremacist#Power Grids#Sentencing#District Court#Revolutionary Force#Swastika
Missouri Independent

Waves of Russian forces launch assault on Ukraine and U.S. prepares added sanctions

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Thursday vowed a “united and decisive” wave of sanctions against Russia after the country’s leaders ordered a military assault on Ukraine. Russian military forces began attacking several cities and towns throughout the country, according to multiple news reports. The Washington Post reported that a senior U.S. defense official said the incursion is taking […] The post Waves of Russian forces launch assault on Ukraine and U.S. prepares added sanctions appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MILITARY
Missouri Independent

Blunt offers unconditional support for winner of Missouri GOP Senate primary

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt says he isn’t imposing any conditions on his support for the eventual winner of the Republican primary to succeed him — even if the nominee is former Gov. Eric Greitens.  Blunt was asked about the GOP primary at a press conference following his Wednesday address to the Missouri House. He used […] The post Blunt offers unconditional support for winner of Missouri GOP Senate primary appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

How the Ukraine invasion could affect you: Higher food, gas prices, risk of recession | Opinion

Americans may be tempted to view the war in Ukraine as an unfortunate, but far away, crisis. As an economist, I know the world is too connected for the U.S. to go unaffected. On Feb. 22, 2022, President Joe Biden warned Americans that a Russian invasion of Ukraine – and U.S. efforts to thwart or punish it – […] The post How the Ukraine invasion could affect you: Higher food, gas prices, risk of recession | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
BUSINESS
Missouri Independent

New U.S. sanctions on Russia target banks, high-tech imports

WASHINGTON — The United States and Western allies stepped up economic sanctions on Russia following its escalated attack on Ukraine, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Thursday. Biden had for weeks pledged to impose significant sanctions on Russia if President Vladimir Putin followed through on plans to invade Ukraine. As the invasion ramped […] The post New U.S. sanctions on Russia target banks, high-tech imports appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Missouri Independent

Legislative deadlock, commission failure creates uncertainty for Missouri candidate filing

In 1932, after Missouri lost three congressional seats and state lawmakers deadlocked over redistricting, all candidates for the U.S. House ran on a statewide at-large ballot. In the August primary, there were 56 Democratic candidates, 29 Republican candidates and 13 Socialist Party candidates seeking nomination for the 13 available seats. All 16 incumbents ran for […] The post Legislative deadlock, commission failure creates uncertainty for Missouri candidate filing appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

U.S. DOJ sues Missouri over law blocking enforcement of federal gun regulations

A controversial Missouri gun law that penalizes police for enforcing federal gun laws is facing a new legal challenge from the U.S. Justice Department. On Wednesday, the department filed suit to prevent Missouri from enforcing its Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA), a law that allows citizens to file suit for up to $50,000 if they […] The post U.S. DOJ sues Missouri over law blocking enforcement of federal gun regulations appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri GOP Senate hopefuls trade jabs as candidate filing opens

The first day of candidate filing is like the first day of spring training, with everyone excited for the future and hopeful that this is the year of the amazing upset that makes a champion out of last year’s also-ran. It is also the day for sharpening knives in hotly contested primaries, and the Republicans […] The post Missouri GOP Senate hopefuls trade jabs as candidate filing opens appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Beef processing facility near KC in violation of Missouri regulations for polluting waters

A beef processing facility 40 miles southeast of downtown Kansas City polluted at least a mile of nearby streams and allowed septic tanks of sewage and entrails to overflow, state regulators found this month.  The facility, the former site of a beef operation that neighbors felt threatened a nearby botanical garden, was referred on Feb. […] The post Beef processing facility near KC in violation of Missouri regulations for polluting waters appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Governor signs $4.6B spending plan, House approves bill targeting Medicaid expansion

The first bill sent to Gov. Mike Parson from this year’s legislative session includes a pay raise for state employees, money to fund Medicaid through the end of the fiscal year and federal COVID-19 recovery funding for schools. The Missouri House on Thursday voted 133-12 to pass the $4.6 billion supplemental spending bill approved Wednesday […] The post Governor signs $4.6B spending plan, House approves bill targeting Medicaid expansion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Misinformation fuels false belief that Missouri COVID death figures are being inflated

On a recent Tuesday evening in southeastern Missouri, John Freeze stood in front of yet another angry group of constituents.  Some here believe the number of COVID-19 deaths are being purposefully inflated for financial gain. Among the culprits, in their mistaken view:  Hospitals seeking Medicare reimbursements; The federal government, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and […] The post Misinformation fuels false belief that Missouri COVID death figures are being inflated appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘It’s a nightmare’: Texts reveal last-ditch efforts to save Parson’s health director

The questions from state senators hadn’t even begun, and Donald Kauerauf’s staff were already in a panic. Chants from protesters opposing his nomination as state health director echoed through the hearing room, and as she sat with Kauerauf waiting for his turn to testify, Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior […] The post ‘It’s a nightmare’: Texts reveal last-ditch efforts to save Parson’s health director appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri could become the seventh state to recognize Black History Month

Missouri law doesn’t officially recognize Black History Month — a fact that surprised several Black state lawmakers this week.  “I had to double and triple check it because I thought I was seeing things incorrectly at first,” said Rep. Mark Sharp, D- Kansas City, during a Monday meeting of the House Special Committee on Urban […] The post Missouri could become the seventh state to recognize Black History Month appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

4K+
Followers
865
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy