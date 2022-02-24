ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons hire Ryan Pace as senior personnel executive

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fer5b_0eO5S4UC00

The Atlanta Falcons and former personnel executive Steve Sabo mutually agreed to part ways a few weeks ago and on Thursday, the team named former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace as Sabo’s replacement.

Pace spent 15 years in New Orleans where he worked alongside Terry Fontenot prior to taking over as the GM of the Bears in 2014.

The Bears fired Pace in January after posting a record of 48-65, with an 0-2 mark in the playoffs over seven seasons. He’s mostly remembered for trading up to draft Mitchell Trubisky over Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes back in 2017.

Regardless of his past mistakes, the Falcons are adding another experienced mind to the front office as they prepare for the 2022 offseason.

Chicago Sun-Times

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace lands job with Falcons

Ryan Pace, whom the Bears fired as their general manager last month, has a new job. He’ll be one of three senior personnel directors with the Falcons, the team announced Thursday. Pace connects to the Falcons through GM Terry Fontenot, with whom he spent 13 years in the Saints’...
NFL
Wyoming News

Atlanta Falcons hire former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Ryan Pace, general manager of the Chicago Bears for the past seven seasons, as a senior personnel executive, the NFL team announced Friday. Pace, a Flower Mound, Texas native, was named the Sporting News executive of the year following the 2018 season after guiding the Bears to a division title and the club’s first postseason berth since 2010. Prior to his stint in Chicago, Pace spent 15 years with the New Orleans Saints working his way up the ladder from coaching intern to director of player personnel. During his tenure in New Orleans, Pace worked closely with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot aiding the front office that built a Super Bowl winner following the 2009 season. Pace will join Phil Emery and Ruston Webster as senior personnel executives on the Falcons scouting staff.
NFL
Daily Herald

Ryan Pace lands with Falcons; Bears add Matt Feinstein to front office

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace is joining the Atlanta Falcons as a senior personnel executive, the Falcons announced Thursday. Pace joins general manager Terry Fontenot's staff after seven years in charge of the Bears' front office. Pace will work alongside former Bears general manager Phil Emery, who is a national scout for the Falcons.
NFL
