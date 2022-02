Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers are encouraged to conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. BitYard is a one-stop platform that enables investors to carry out trades of a range of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dashcoin, Ethereum, and many more. BitYard also permits traders and investors to engage in trading margins and enjoy the leverages gained up to five folds. Leverage is one of the most prominent features BitYard provides. Traders can get as high as 100 times in leverage, and these leverages are suitable for investors who are hoping to increase their returns.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO