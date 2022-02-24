ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Siran Neal doesn't want to talk final 13 seconds vs. Chiefs (video)

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
The Buffalo Bills re-signed defensive back Siran Neal to a three-year deal.

After doing so, the mostly special teams ace was asked about the top special teams moment the Bills have had in years: Their ending against the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

With 13 seconds left, Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass booted a touchback. That gave Kansas City just enough time to drive the ball down the field to tie the game. The Chiefs then went on to win it in overtime.

On the play, Neal himself was on the field. He was also spotted looking curious as to why Bass kicked the ball the way he did.

That doesn’t mean Neal was in the mood to elaborate on the moment even weeks later.

The special teamer was asked a few times via video conference to discuss what happened.

Neal declined to, stating “we don’t have to discuss anything with the outside world.”

Check out Neal’s full response below via 13WHAM-TV:

Seahawks 2022 free agency: 6 items that should be on the team's to-do-list in March

The NFL’s free agency period begins about two weeks from now, when reps can begin negotiating with teams on behalf of players who are about to become unrestricted free agents. This will be a critical time for the Seahawks in determining how well their offseason goes. Seattle has several a number of free agents to retain and a few more roster holes to fill before they start preparing in earnest for the 2022 NFL draft class.
NFL
Looking at Chiefs' potential free agent options at edge rusher

After finishing 29th in the NFL in sacks last season, many believe edge rusher is the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest need. The team currently has five defensive ends on the roster. Frank Clark and Mike Danna are the only players of those five who have played significant snaps in the NFL. Clark is the elephant in the room — one who most people believe the Chiefs will cut ties with ahead of the new league year.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
OU great Orlando Brown one of the top 10 NFL free agents according to Touchdown Wire

Every spring, NFL teams look to manage roster building with cap space a month and a half before the NFL draft. Contracts expire, and their best assets head into free agency. Players can sign new contracts with their current teams before free agency, giving them an advantage. Still, for those players who won’t see a big payday where they’ve been playing, NFL free agency marks an opportunity to sign with the highest bidder.
NFL
How Saints could swap Jameis Winston for Russell Wilson in wildest offseason move yet

The New Orleans Saints will be actively engaged in the quarterback market this offseason. After organizing much of their coaching staff, (the strength and conditioning coach position currently remains open) the front office will shift its focus to what head coach Dennis Allen called the “most important decision” the team will make. Without a doubt, the Saints will turn every stone, conventional and unconventional, to land their next signal caller. An interesting scenario could play out that sends embattled Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to New Orleans.
NFL
