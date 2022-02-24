Bills' Siran Neal doesn't want to talk final 13 seconds vs. Chiefs (video)

The Buffalo Bills re-signed defensive back Siran Neal to a three-year deal.

After doing so, the mostly special teams ace was asked about the top special teams moment the Bills have had in years: Their ending against the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

With 13 seconds left, Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass booted a touchback. That gave Kansas City just enough time to drive the ball down the field to tie the game. The Chiefs then went on to win it in overtime.

On the play, Neal himself was on the field. He was also spotted looking curious as to why Bass kicked the ball the way he did.

That doesn’t mean Neal was in the mood to elaborate on the moment even weeks later.

The special teamer was asked a few times via video conference to discuss what happened.

Neal declined to, stating “we don’t have to discuss anything with the outside world.”

Check out Neal’s full response below via 13WHAM-TV: