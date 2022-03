The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for two performances of its winter concert, “The American Dream,” this weekend. The Orchestra, now in its 26th season, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Staunton’s First Presbyterian Church and again on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Waynesboro’s First Presbyterian Church. Both concerts will feature music by American composers Kevin Puts and William Grant Still. Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra is directed by Peter Wilson, who is in his 15th season as director.

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO