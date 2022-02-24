ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ropes & Gray expands London antitrust team with Kirkland hire

By Nimitt Dixit
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3WTY_0eO5Pm0a00

(Reuters) - Boston-headquartered Ropes & Gray has added a Kirkland & Ellis partner in London, expanding its antitrust group in Europe.

Annie Herdman is at least the second London-based antitrust partner to leave Kirkland this year, after Sarah Jordan left last month to set up Boston-founded Goodwin Procter’s European antitrust practice.

Joining in early March, Herdman’s practice will focus on advising clients on EU, UK and multi-jurisdictional merger control, foreign investment filings, cartel investigations and compliance issues, according to a statement by Ropes & Gray.

At Kirkland, Herdman advised Bain Capital on a large number of merger control issues, including its $3.2 billion acquisition of Diversey, according to an archived version of her firm bio.

She also advised Boeing on its $4.25 billion acquisition of KLX, the bio said.

Ropes & Gray's European antitrust team, led by partner Ruchit Patel, deals with matters across sectors, particularly life sciences & health care, private equity and technology, according to the firm.

“Antitrust issues (are) higher on the agenda for our clients than ever before,” Patel said in a statement.

The firm last year added former senior counsel in the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust division Samer Musallam as a partner in Washington, D.C.

A representative for Kirkland & Ellis on Thursday wished Herdman well.

Davis Polk snags M&A leader from Ropes & Gray in Northern Calif.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Davis Polk Takes Ropes & Gray Global M&A Head

Ropes & Gray global M&A head Paul Scrivano moved to Davis Polk. Paul Scrivano has been party to several multibillion-dollar M&A deals and looks to deepen Davis Polk's presence in Northern California. Davis Polk, which averages only about two and a half lateral partner hires per year, has hired three...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Sidley Raids Kirkland for Antitrust Co-Chief

In today’s column, Alston & Bird rode strong demand to big revenue and profit gains in 2021; some companies are becoming more open to hiring top lawyers who work remotely; big U.S. firms are getting a lot of restructuring work from Latin American companies, such as airlines. Leading off,...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust#European Union#Kirkland Ellis#Goodwin Procter#Diversey#Klx#Ropes Gray#M A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Boeing
The Guardian

Sanofi and GSK seek approval for Covid-19 vaccine

The French and British drugmakers Sanofi and GSK are ready to seek approval from regulators for their Covid-19 vaccine after reporting positive results from late-stage clinical trials. The firms are hoping to catch up with rivals after falling far behind in the race to develop Covid-19 shots. Their product was...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

We’re in another lumber bubble

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When the lumber bubble burst in the spring of 2021, it was expected to be the end of the mania. But here we go again: As of Friday, the cash market price of framing lumber hit an eight-month high of $1,271 per thousand board feet. That marks a 227% uptick since August, when it cost $389 per thousand board feet, and it isn’t too far off from the all-time high of $1,515 per thousand board feet set in May 2021.
INDUSTRY
Law.com

Kirkland Antitrust, Competition Partner Moves to Sidley in Dallas, DC

Kirkland & Ellis antitrust and competition partner Sean Royall has moved to Sidley Austin as a partner in Dallas and Washington, D.C. Royall is now a co-leader of Sidley's global antitrust and consumer protection litigation and investigations practice. A number of Big Law partners have switched firms in Texas in...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Ex-Goldman banker Tim Leissner a ‘double bigamist,’ lawyer claims

Former Goldman Sachs executive Tim Leissner is a “double bigamist” who was “married to two different women at the same time, twice,” according to the defense lawyer for his subordinate who is on trial for his part in a multi-billion dollar embezzlement scheme. Leissner, the estranged...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

329K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy