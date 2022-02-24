Ropes & Gray expands London antitrust team with Kirkland hire

(Reuters) - Boston-headquartered Ropes & Gray has added a Kirkland & Ellis partner in London, expanding its antitrust group in Europe.

Annie Herdman is at least the second London-based antitrust partner to leave Kirkland this year, after Sarah Jordan left last month to set up Boston-founded Goodwin Procter’s European antitrust practice.

Joining in early March, Herdman’s practice will focus on advising clients on EU, UK and multi-jurisdictional merger control, foreign investment filings, cartel investigations and compliance issues, according to a statement by Ropes & Gray.

At Kirkland, Herdman advised Bain Capital on a large number of merger control issues, including its $3.2 billion acquisition of Diversey, according to an archived version of her firm bio.

She also advised Boeing on its $4.25 billion acquisition of KLX, the bio said.

Ropes & Gray's European antitrust team, led by partner Ruchit Patel, deals with matters across sectors, particularly life sciences & health care, private equity and technology, according to the firm.

“Antitrust issues (are) higher on the agenda for our clients than ever before,” Patel said in a statement.

The firm last year added former senior counsel in the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust division Samer Musallam as a partner in Washington, D.C.

A representative for Kirkland & Ellis on Thursday wished Herdman well.

