Jaz Shelley scored 20 points and had four assists to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to an 80-70 win against Wisconsin on Wednesday in Madison, Wisconsin. Nebraska improved to 10-7 in Big Ten play. And with just one more regular-season game remaining, Nebraska will finish above .500 in the league for the first time in the past three seasons.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO