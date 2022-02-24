Chicago Police Issue Alert After Recent Carjackings, Robberies In Deering

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents Thursday of recent carjackings and robberies in Deering.

In each incident, the offenders would approach victims either inside or before exiting their vehicle, display a handgun before taking their vehicles.

Incident dates and times:

2100 block of South Princeton on Feb. 4, at 6:35 p.m.

2200 block of South Archer on Feb. 12, at 7:51 p.m.

200 block of West 24 th Street on Feb. 14, at 4:24 p.m.

2100 block of South Princeton on Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

2000 block of South Wells on Feb.18, at 12:35 p.m.

400 block of West 23 rd Place on Feb. 18, at 11:30 p.m.

2100 block of South Princeton on Feb. 19, at 12:40 p.m.

200 block of West 24 th Street on Feb. 19, at 3 p.m.

300 block of West 24th Street on Feb. 19, at 3:38 p.m.

The offenders are described as a Hispanic man, a Hispanic woman, and a Black man, 16-25 years old.

Police reminds residents to:

Report suspicious activity immediately

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, etc.)

Never pursuing a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police

If video surveillance is available, save a copy of the incident for detectives

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Dial 911 immediately and remain on the scene if possible

Do not leave keys in your vehicle with the vehicle running

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area one detectives at 312-747-8382.