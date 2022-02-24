Extremely Local News: Fundraisers for Albany Park businesses are under way

Jen Sabella , the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago , joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Empty Bottle’s Winter Outdoor Block Party Returns This Weekend: ‘It’s Our Best Worst Idea We’ve Ever Had’ : Music Frozen Dancing is back Saturday after skipping last year because of the pandemic.

Here’s How To Help Albany Park Neighbors And Businesses Trying To Rebuild After Devastating Fire : Multiple fundraisers are underway for the businesses, residents and even a skee-ball league impacted by the devastating fire.

Make-A-Wish Foundation Gives 9-Year-Old Girl Her Dream Gazebo In Little Village Backyard : Lily Serrato has cerebral palsy and has dealt with seizures since she was a baby, her mother said. The new gazebo will allow her to do some of her favorite things all year, like watching the butterflies, birds and bees in her backyard.

