Extremely Local News: Fundraisers for Albany Park businesses are under way

By Hayley Boyd
 1 day ago

Jen Sabella , the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago , joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Empty Bottle’s Winter Outdoor Block Party Returns This Weekend: ‘It’s Our Best Worst Idea We’ve Ever Had’ : Music Frozen Dancing is back Saturday after skipping last year because of the pandemic.

Here’s How To Help Albany Park Neighbors And Businesses Trying To Rebuild After Devastating Fire : Multiple fundraisers are underway for the businesses, residents and even a skee-ball league impacted by the devastating fire.

Make-A-Wish Foundation Gives 9-Year-Old Girl Her Dream Gazebo In Little Village Backyard : Lily Serrato has cerebral palsy and has dealt with seizures since she was a baby, her mother said. The new gazebo will allow her to do some of her favorite things all year, like watching the butterflies, birds and bees in her backyard.

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

