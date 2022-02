In December, 143,000 workers in the education sector quit their jobs, according to the US Department of Labor. The number of job openings in the national education sector increased by 58,000 compared to November. That brings total openings for the current academic year to 2.43 million, a 53% jump from the same time period a year before. President of Kelly Education Nicola Soares talks about the issue on Bloomberg Quicktake's Focus. (Source: Bloomberg)

