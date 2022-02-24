570334_6_.jpg

UK prog rockers IQ have announced that they will be re-pressing their recently released box set The Archive Collection 2003-2017 due to unprecedented demand. "We were all really surprised at how quickly the Archive Collection artbook sold – I think it took less than two weeks to sell out," guitarist Mike Holmes tells Prog. "As soon as it was gone we started to hear from people that they’d just missed being able to order it, or didn’t know about it until it was too late. This means that now if they want to complete their IQ collection they’ve got to pay huge amounts for it via a reseller – it was seen recently on eBay for £170!

ROCK MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO