ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Former President Bush on Russia and Ukraine conflict

By Rachel Estrada, NewsNation
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNrhg_0eO5K7qh00

DALLAS, nEXS(KIAH) – NewsNation is reporting new details about the Russia and Ukraine conflict as Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Biden to unveil ‘further consequences’ over Russian attack

Thursday morning, former President George W. Bush has issued a statement on the current crisis.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II. I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The American government and people must stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they seek freedom and the right to choose their own future. We cannot tolerate the authoritarian bullying and danger that Putin poses. Ukraine is our friend and democratic ally and deserves our full support during this most difficult time.

Former President George W. Bush


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 15

jay dominguez
19h ago

The Ukraineians need weapons and private security forces to move in and help fight against Russia. Putin needs to be assassinated, not later. Now. Trump needs to be locked up before he runs to another communist party for money.

Reply(10)
6
Johnny Rodriguez
11h ago

these presidents will stand by others but not there own how sad

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Newsnation#Russian#European#American#Ukrainian#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy